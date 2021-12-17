AZZA reveals unique new pc case design with their Dual Orientation OPUS 809

AZZA has their new OPUS 809 PC case, a premium case with a unique futuristic look to any PC build. The new tower offers a minimal desktop space of 32cm but is capable of supporting full-ATX tower PC hardware.

AZZA launches the OPUS 809, a dual-oriented luxury PC case offering a minimal footprint while maintaining full ATX board support.

The AZZA OPUS 809 PC Case offers

LIAN LI Showcases New & Revised Cases As Well As An Infinity Mirror Fan In Its 2021 DIGITAL EXPO 2.0

Dual orientation and precision cut, 4mm thick CNC milled aluminum frame

Tinted tempered glass panels on 4 sides for a unified look from any angle

Unrestricted airflow from all sides, top, and bottom

Separated compartments for GPU, AIO radiators, and PSU offering direct air intake for peak performance

Supports up to 360 radiators and 360mm long triple-slot GPUs with upright GPU bracket

On four vertical sides of the OPUS 809 are dark, tinted tempered glass panels, attached to a 4mm thick CNC milled aluminum frame. AZZA's OPUS 809 PC case promotes the look of creativity and originality with their PC case, whether standing vertical or horizontal. Utilizing a semi-open design, the OPUS 809 guarantees adequate airflow to premium computer components, such as triple-slot GPUs up to 360mm long, 360 AIO, ATX motherboards, power supply unit, and dual storage drives.















The OPUS 809 PC case is anodized and sandblasted 4mm CNC milled aluminum frame, added with the sharp angles and “X” shape further promotes a futuristic aesthetic to the case. The OPUS allows for the PC to remain elegant looking with the tempered glass panels to showcase each side of the case, giving viewers an inner look into the build. Given the ability for the OPUS 809 to be placed in two orientations—vertically for a minimal 32 x 32cm footprint, or horizontally—the OPUS 809 PC case continues to feel like a unique setup on any desk or countertop.

The OPUS required rethinking standard case designs. Entirely modular, each panel can be removed to open up access to the inside of the case. The vertical GPU bracket is entirely removable to provide access to the PSU installation, which sits at the bottom of the case. At the rear and away from the motherboard and GPU, the fan/radiator bracket is entirely removable and sits on tracks to ease its installation. Inspired by SFF tower designs, every component is separated and has access to a direct fresh air intake, ensuring peak performance.

The OPUS 809's PC case's next-level form factor does not limit its capability to support larger, high-performance components, such as support for Mini-ITX to ATX motherboards, a 360mm long triple-slot GPUs space, the ability to house a 360 radiator, ATX PSU, and 2x 2.5” SSDs or 1x 2.5” SDD and 1x 3.5” HDD.

AZZA OPUS 809 PC Case Specifications Name OPUS Type ATX Tower Material 4x Tempered Glass

Sandblasted Anodized Aluminum Structure Color Space Gray (Exterior)

Black (Interior) Max CPU Cooler Height Up to 60mm Max GPU Length Up to 360mm Motherboard Compatibility ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX 2.5” Drive Bays Up to 2 3.5” Drive Bays 1 Expansion Slots 3 (Vertical) I/O Ports Power Button

USB 3.0 x2

USB-C x1 PC Case Dimension (H x W x D) 539mm x 320mm x 320mm Weight 8.7 kg / 19.2 lbs System Fan support Rear: 3x 120mm Water Cooling Rear: Supports radiators up to 360mm Power Supply support Bottom mounted ATX power supply Accessories 1x 300mm PCI-e 3.0 riser cable

1x Power supply mesh

For more information on AZZA's OPUS 809 PC case, please visit the company's product page for more details, as well as AZZA's OPUS 809 product demonstration video on YouTube. It is currently available with an MSRP of $349.99 USD on Amazon or Newegg.