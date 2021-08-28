A Small Percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Models Facing Sound Issues Due to Failing Component

Apple is only days short to announce its upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. However, the company has determined sound issues in some models of the iPhone 12 models. Hence, Apple has announced a new service program for the affected iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 models which will address the sound issues. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple Identifies Sound Issues With iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Models, Eligible Users Can Get Serviced For Free From Apple Stores

Apple states that a "very small percentage" of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are affected by sound issues and subject to free service from Apple Stores. The sound issues are being caused by a component that can fail to work on the receiver module. If you have bought your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro model between October 2020 and April 2021, it is possible that your device is affected.

Belkin’s New MagSafe Car Mount for iPhone 12 Features a Built-in Slot for Tucking Away a Lightning Cable

Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.

Take note that only the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models are affected by the sound issue. What this means is that your device is safe if you have an iPhone 12 mini or an iPhone 12 Pro Max. If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro is not emitting sound from the receiver over a phone call then you are eligible for a free service from the Apple Store.

Henceforth, be sure to make an appointment from your nearest Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider. Apple's new service for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro is available for two years after the initial retail sale of the device. It is great to see that Apple has taken note of the issue and devised an appropriate fix for the affected models.

Are you currently having issues with your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro receiver? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.