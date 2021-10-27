A Quiet Place Game in Development at iLLOGIKA, Due in 2022

A game based on the movie series A Quiet Place is in development, as announced yesterday by publisher Saber Interactive. It will be developed by Montreal-based studio iLLOGIKA (previously credited for working on Hitman GO, Lara Croft GO, Deus Ex GO, Cuphead, Darwin Project, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, Hyper Scape, and Spiritfarer) and EP1T0ME Studios.

Needless to say, it'll be a story-driven horror adventure game. Hervé Sliwa, Creative Director at iLLOGIKA, said:

The A Quiet Place video game will let fans experience the tension of the films with a level of immersion they’ve never felt before. We’re excited to work with EP1T0ME and to team up with Saber Interactive to share this unique vision of hope and horror with players everywhere in the future.

Todd Hollenshead, Head of Publishing at Saber Interactive, added:

The amazing success of the A Quiet Place movies makes it clear audiences are hungry for more adventures in this universe, and iLLOGIKA is creating their own truly engaging experience that lives up to the name of this beloved property. We are proud to say that A Quiet Place is the first game we will be releasing by an external studio from the growing Saber publishing label.

The game is scheduled for a generic 2022 release, with more information expected to be shared later this year, possibly at The Game Awards 2021 due to take place on December 9th. Meanwhile, you can check out the two movies starring Emily Blunt if you haven't already.