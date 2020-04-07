In Win Unveils the 216 Mid-Tower PC Chassis

In Win has announced the 216 Mid-Tower PC chassis, In Win's 216 PC case, features the standard mid-tower design, but this case features a brushed aluminum accent along the left corner of the front panel. This case also features a tempered glass side panel, which allows users to see the internal components. The 216 Mid-Tower PC chassis also feature a wide range of compatibility for components.

In Win has announced the 216 Mid-Tower PC chassis, this chassis features support for an E-ATX motherboard and is highly expandable.

In Win 216 Mid-Tower PC chassis offers some fantastic airflow and a versatile liquid cooling support. For air cooling, this chassis features support for one 120 mm rear fan, three 120 mm front fans, and two 120 mm top fans as well. This wide range of support allows this case to provide fantastic airflow to your PC components. For liquid cooling, this case features one 120 mm radiator installed in the back of the case and one 360 mm radiator mounted to the front of the PC case.

To keep a clean appearance inside the PC, this case does feature a PSU shroud. This shroud does allow users to see the branding shown on the power supply. This keeps a fantastically clean interior to quickly get access to your components without having any worry regarding cable management from the PSU to various components.

For compatibility, this case features support for an E-ATX, an ATX, a Micro-ATX, and a Mini-ITX motherboard. This broad support means no matter the size of the motherboard that your PC uses. This PC case offers support for a VGA card length of up to 380 mm, and a maximum width of up to 170 mm. This PC case also can vertically mount the VGA card, and this allows users to show off their VGA cards. This case also features support for a CPU heatsink height of up to 166 mm. The power supply holds a PSU of up to 220 mm in length and two 3.5-inch drive bays that can hold the 2.5-inch drive.

The 216 Mid-Tower PC chassis measures 465 mm x 220 mm x 460 mm, and sadly In Win has not revealed the pricing for this fantastic chassis at this time.