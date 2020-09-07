Thermaltake has released its latest gamer-specific PC case, the Versa T35 Tempered Glass RGB. The Versa T35 PC is a mid-tower PC case that comes with two tempered glass panels mounted to both the front and the left side of the case. Currently, the Versa T35 Tempered Glass PC case is priced at $59.99 on Thermaltake's website.

Thermaltake Introduces the Versa T35 Tempered Glass PC case that features a tempered glass front panel with RGB lighting

Thermaltake's Versa T35 Tempered Glass PC case was built with a combination of a sleek, liquid-looking supported case with both ample airflow and two crystal-clear tempered glass panels. This new PC case is very similar in style to the Versa T25, which offers a fantastic range of compatibility for both air-cooling and liquid-cooling. This PC case features support for up to an ATX motherboard and has mounting points for motherboards as small as Mini-ITX.

Chieftec Announces the GS-01B-OP Mid-Tower PC case

In addition to that great cooling capacity, this PC case offers a CPU cooler support 150 mm, the maximum VGA length limitation of 300 mm. This PC case also features a RAM height limitation of up to 60 mm when having a radiator installed in the PC case since the Versa T35 PC case has an optional HDD cage, which will limit the PSU length from 200 mm to 160 mm.

This PC case offers support for up to three 120 mm to be installed to the front, the top can have two 120 mm fans, and this case comes with a single 120 mm fans mounted to the rear of the PC case. For the Front IO ports, this PC case features a single USB 3.0 port and two USB 2.0 ports, and dual 3.5 mm ports for your headset and microphone.













The design of the T35 PC case is also increasing, similar to the Versa T25 PC case, except the front panel features two diagonal RGB light strips. This different front panel makes this PC case look perfect for an RGB-centered system. Thermaltake hasn't stated when this PC case will be available for purchase, but the price is currently listed as $59.99 on the Thermaltake website.