8K Assassin’s Creed Origins on an RTX 3090 With ReShade Ray Tracing Effects Looks Absolutely Stellar

A new 8K graphical showcase for 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins has been released, making the game look like a proper current-gen title.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is among my favorite recent installment in the series. Granted, the game might not be as refined as Odyssey when it comes to combat, but its setting, visuals, soundtrack, and characters make this game one of the best in the franchise. As said, the game was released back in 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, but with the proper mods and hardware, the game can match the visuals of current-gen titles. Courtesy of “Digital Dreams”, this graphical showcase shows Origins running in 8K resolution on an NVIDIA RTX 3090 combined with a Ryzen 9 3900x CPU and 32GB of memory. In addition, the channel uses its own custom ReShade “Beyond all Limits” Ray Tracing preset to further improve Global Illumination and Ambient Occlusion effects within Assassin’s Creed Origins.

AC Origins Writer Says Aya Was “Underdeveloped”; Team Wasn’t Able to Show Every Side of Her

Also, a camera mod is being used to improve the game’s level of detail, cut down on the fog, and more. Check out the new showcase down below and judge for yourself.

Will you be giving Origins another spin after seeing this video? We sure wouldn't mind a proper next-gen update across PC and consoles. What about you? Hit the comments down below and discuss.