Assassin’s Creed Origins Runs at Almost Constant 4K Resolution and 60 FPS on Xbox Series X With New Patch, New Comparison Video Reveals

Assassin's Creed Origins recently received a new update on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and it seems like the older entry in the series by Ubisoft runs better on Xbox Series X than PlayStation 5, according to a new comparison video.

The new video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how the game runs at an almost constant 4K resolution, as opposed to the PlayStation 5 version's maximum 1620p resolution, which is due to the PlayStation 4 Pro settings. The Xbox Series X version also comes with faster load times.

- The game runs in backwards compatibility mode. This patch only unlocks the framerate up to 60fps on current consoles. - PS5 is limited to legacy PS4 Pro settings with a maximum resolution of 1620p. - Xbox Series X has a clear advantage showing almost constant 2160p (in the tested areas I have not obtained lower numbers). - Xbox Series S limits its resolution to 1080p. - Load times are faster on Xbox Series, as is usual for backwards compatible games compared to PS5.

Assassin's Creed Origins is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.