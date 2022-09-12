Menu
Ubisoft and NVIDIA Blame Each Other for Assassin’s Creed: Origins Bug Present in RTX Builds

Ule Lopez
Sep 12, 2022
Assassin's Creed: Origins NVIDIA Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Origins is currently facing some controversy among specific PC users. This is due to a graphical bug that was seemingly introduced in one of NVIDIA's updates. This issue causes texture flickering in various situations as well as artifacts that manifest themselves at seemingly random spots for unknown reasons.

You can watch a video showing the issue below:

Related Story
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Launches In October, RTX 4080 In November In 16 GB 340W & 12 GB 285W Flavors

Some users have also explained that this issue is happening when you're outside of the water. The flickering of textures can be downright game-breaking as players are left without knowing where to go. Prepare your sunglasses because this next footage will have some very aggressive flickers:

The issue appears to have been introduced with NVIDIA WHQL drivers 465.89. Unfortunately, ever since then, neither Ubisoft nor NVIDIA have tried to make any claims regarding the state of a fix for this graphical bug in Assassin's Creed: Origins. In fact, the companies are rather spending time blaming each other and telling consumers to go to the other company for a potential fix.

So, what's happening? Well, as AdoredTV pointed out yesterday, RTX users are the ones being affected by this issue. Adding onto this is that Ubisoft responded in the Steam community forums, essentially blaming NVIDIA and citing that Ubisoft has no further plans for future updates to Assassin's Creed: Origins.

Related Story
Ubisoft Could Still Partner with Other Companies After Tencent Deal

On the other side of the claims, NVIDIA has stated that the fix for this issue would have to come from an application update issued by Ubisoft. In other words, users are being downright flung back and forth between NVIDIA and Ubisoft just to try and get this graphical issue fixed. Unfortunately, this may be the state of affairs for RTX users at the moment.

As mentioned before, this issue only affects RTX users at the moment. As such, if you're a Radeon graphics user, you might not have to be subjected to the torture of being assaulted by screen flickering. Hopefully NVIDIA and Ubisoft can work on a solution to this problem as soon as possible. Assassin's Creed: Origins is currently available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 as well as Stadia.

