6.1-inch iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Screen Protectors Already on Sale [Images]

We are just a few weeks away from the official announcement of the iPhone 13 lineup but the screen protectors are already on sale.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Screen Protectors Go on Sale Ahead of Phone itself

It's safe to assume that case and accessory makers already know what to expect when it comes to the next-generation iPhone. Right now, you can actually go ahead and buy screen protectors for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro with a 6.1-inch display.

iPhone 13 screen protector already on sale pic.twitter.com/paHcwPD6sX — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) August 29, 2021

There is a super interesting thing to notice here; the way the earpiece cutout is presented. This means that we can expect the notch to shrink a little this time around, with Apple moving the speaker / earpiece slightly above the display thus reducing the size of the notch. If you are expecting the notch to completely go away this year, you'd be mistaken.

We expect the new iPhone 13 to be packed with tons of new features, including tech that will allow the phone to send texts and make calls using LEO satellites, no Touch ID, 1TB of storage, faster 5nm+ chip and so much more.

Needless to say that this is the worst time of the year to buy an iPhone. Wait a few weeks and you will be treated to a new one. If you are hoping to upgrade or switch away from Android, then September is a great month to decide where you want to take things.