Samsung to Stop Shipping Galaxy Smartphones With a Screen Protector in the Future

What started out as Samsung no longer bundling power bricks and earbuds with Galaxy smartphones has turned into a quest of how far the company can go in reducing the number of freebies customers get with each purchase. According to evidence found in forums, Samsung might be phasing out screen protectors too.

Galaxy S22 Ships With a Screen Protector in Most Countries Except for South Korea

A Samsung Community member shared an image below of a company official stating that Samsung is planning to stop providing screen protectors with future Galaxy smartphones. The reasons for this are simple, which the Korean giant has apparently highlighted too. Right now, the Galaxy S22 is the first Galaxy S series handset to ship with an Armor Aluminum frame, with Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus+ at the front and back.

These additions negate the need for a screen protector, but we also think Samsung is doing this for cost-cutting measures, and it will likely spin the story to customers as a way of conserving the environment. Using machine learning, the text in the image has been translated as follows.

“The Galaxy S22 series applied Armor Aluminum, the most durable material used in smartphones for the first time in the S series, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for the first time in a smartphone. Used on both front and back, it was released as the most robust series of Samsung smartphones ever. Therefore, considering the durability of the stronger smartphone, it is confirmed that from the Galaxy S22 series, the liquid crystal protection film is not attached to the product. From the S22 model, it is operated in a form that is not supplied to the service center, such as protective film or sales. If necessary, please understand that the agency plans to operate it through the agency in the form of separate sales. Considering the reality that many protective film products are currently in circulation and the amount of waste is also increasing day by day, we are closing the domestic market for the last time to prevent unnecessary waste of resources as well as strengthen environmental protection activities. I have decided.”

The third-party accessories market already provides sufficient options to customers just in case they want to add another layer of protection. Samsung does offer screen protectors to Galaxy S22 customers living outside of South Korea, but we feel these will phase out when the Galaxy S23 series arrives next year.

