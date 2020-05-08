360-Degree Convertible Teclast F6 With Touch Display, Solid Build, More Available on Discount

Most of us are working from home these days and if you think your productivity has taken a hit, then you need a new laptop. Today, we have the amazing Teclast F6 laptop available at a massive discount for a limited time. It boasts adequate power, a pretty neat design, and much more. If you're interested, you can get your hands on the laptop today.

Get the Best Limited Time Discount on Teclast F6 With 360-Degree Rotating Display, Solid Build, More

Take note that the Teclast F6 is available at a discount for a very limited time. This means that the price drop is only available for a limited time. If you fail to order your share ahead of the expiration, the discount will revert back to its original model.

Starting off with the design, the Teclast F6 features a solid build, a chassis that can rotate at 360-degrees. Moreover, the best aspect of the laptop is its display that sizes at 13.3-inch with minimal bezels all around. In addition to this, it is best for media consumption as you can rotate it into a tablet and a laptop at will. The aluminum alloy build is strong and pretty durable. The display is an IPS FHD Touch panel, so you will get great viewing angles and enhanced color accuracy.

As for what's powering the Teclast F6 is an Intel Gemini Lake processor coupled with the Intel 9th generation UHD graphics 600. Moreover, it features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity. It runs Windows 10 out of the box, so you are sure to get all the necessary features that you're looking for whether it's work or media consumption.

if you're interested, the Teclast F6 is available at a 32 percent off, which makes the price come down to just $336.99. Use the code: Z49CD342B3DEB1D1 to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all there is to it, folks. Be sure to order your share as soon as you can ahead of the expiration date otherwise the price will revert to its original model. Also, check out our discount on the Kospet Prime series.