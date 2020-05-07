Unique Kospet Prime Smartwatches With Face ID and Dual Cameras Available at Discount

If you're looking for a unique smartwatch that just does it all, then you have come to the right place. That's right, we have two amazing smartwatches on discount today that you can get your hands on right now. The Kospet Prime features Face ID with dual cameras while the SE variant solely features Face ID. If you're interested in checking it out for yourself, dive in to see some more details on it.

Get the Best Limited Time Discount on These Kospet Prime Smartwatches With Face ID and Dual Camera

Take note that the discount on the Kospet Prime and Kospet Prime SE is available for a limited time. This means that the price drop will revert back to its original model soon. Henceforth, act fast, and order your share as soon as you can.

Kospet Prime

Main Features

● 1260mAh polymer battery: the biggest battery capacity of smartwatch in the world, daily using time up to 72 hours

● Android 7.1.1 OS: support all Google applications and support phones with iOS 9.0 / Android 5.1 above system

● 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM: big storage for smooth running

● 1.6 inch super large full touch screen: clearly display and convenient for operation

● Dual cameras: 2.0MP front camera + 8.0MP side camera

● Face ID unlocking: the world's first face ID smartwatch, 0.1s quick unlocking

● 9 sports modes: meet your different fitness needs

● GPS/GLONASS/A-GPS: Independent GPS precise positioning and navigation system

Kospet Prime is a unique smartwatch with Face ID and dual camera setup. The design is pretty sleek and it does not look like a gimmick at all. It's practical and packs a whole lot of power to bolster the operations. It is available at a 29 percent off, priced at $138.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Kospet Prime SE

Main Features

●1260mAh polymer battery: the larger battery capacity of smartwatch phone, a distinguished leap in the battery life, daily using time up to 72 hours.

●Face ID: the word's first smartwatch with face recognition technology, 0.1s quick unlocking. The employed algorithm extracts 1068 facial features, unlocking your smartwatch just on a hand lift. Easy and convenient, better safeguards your privacy.

●Dual cameras: 2.0MP front camera is centered on the watch with the most reasonable viewing angle. Wear Prime SE to take a selfie or live chat with family and friends anytime, anywhere. 8.0MP side camera brings the coolest shooting experience.

●1.6 inch super large full-round touch screen: increases the display area by 13% compared with other top-end products of 1.39 inch display in the market, solves the problem of the applicability of third-party APPs. The IPS display of 400 x 400 resolution with pixel densities of 354 pixels per inch, crystal clear display brings you dramatically excellent viewing experience.

Kospet Prime SE, on the other hand, does not include the dual camera setup but it includes more or less the same features. It's IP67 waterproof, comes with Google Voice support, and much more. If you're interested in getting it, the Kospet Prime SE is available at a 33 percent off which makes the price come down to just $94.99. Use the code: KOSPETPRIMESE to avail the offer. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all there is to the Kospet Prime series. Be sure to order your share ahead of the expiration. Also, check out our discount on the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2.