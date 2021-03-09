2023 iPhone Series to Feature Periscope Telephoto Lens to Give Newer Models Fantastic Zooming Capabilities

iPhones gradually get better with each generation as far as its optics go, along with other categories. With the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple delivers a versatile camera solution, but that does not make it the best one out there. That is because where Android phone makers have widely adopted periscope telephoto lens, Apple continues to trail the pack and it will continue this for a couple of years now. For those who are wondering, a new report claims that the 2023 iPhone lineup will feature this new lens solution.

Previous Prediction Talked About Periscope Telephoto Lens Arriving for the 2022 iPhone Family

Ming-Chi Kuo from TF International Securities has changed his predictions slightly when it comes to which iPhone models will be treated to periscope telephoto lens. Where previously he stated that the 2022 iPhones would get this upgrade, he now predicts the 2023 iPhone series to feature them. He does not give an explanation as to why his predictions have taken a slight turn, but it is what it is for now.

Current-generation iPhones have a maximum zoom level of 2.5x while competing products can max out at 100x, handily beating Apple’s lineup in this segment. A periscope telephoto lens will mean the 2023 iPhone will have extended zooming capabilities without compromising the thickness of the camera module. For 2021, the iPhone 13 lineup is expected to arrive with upgraded telephoto cameras, with Apple reportedly upgrading from 5P to 6P lens, allowing more light to enter to create a more pleasing image.

For 2022, Apple will continue focusing on improving the telephoto lens, with the iPhone 14 said to feature a 7P lens instead of a 6P one. In case you forgot, Kuo also predicted that some iPhones in 2022 would adopt a punch-hole design instead of a notch. Though Apple is late to adopt a few technologies and standards, it does so it can improve upon them or wait until it is widely adopted in the industry. This gives the company leverage over its supply chain partners in pricing while also focusing on the quality of the parts to provide the best possible experience for the user.

While you might have to wait two years to see improved zoom capabilities on the 2023 iPhone, we recommend treating Kuo’s prediction with a pinch of salt for now, and we will be back with more updates.

News Source: MacRumors