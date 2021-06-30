2022 iPad Air to Be Apple’s First OLED Tablet; 2023 iPad Pro Could Offer Similar Tech

After debuting mini-LED in the M1 iPad Pro, Apple could make a major display technology switch for the 2022 iPad Air, but also the 2023 iPad Pro models.

For 2022 iPad Air, Apple Is Reportedly Choosing Rigid OLED Technology and Same-Sized Display

The 2022 iPad Air, or the iPad Air 5, if you wish to read in chronological terms, is said to feature a 10.8-inch rigid OLED screen, making it around the same display size as the iPad Air 4. Whether it is to keep costs down or another reason, we do not know right now. However, The Elec reports that Apple is planning on introducing an 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad with flexible OLED technology.

Hearing about the display sizes, we are inclined to say that this might be the 2023 iPad Pro family, and assuming this report ends up true, Apple will switch from mini-LED to OLED in a small time span. Additional info states that Apple might also switch to LTPO OLED for the 2023 iPad Pro line. This will be highly advantageous since not only will both premium tablets have support for a 120Hz refresh rate, but that refresh rate will dynamically clock up or clock down, depending on what is displayed on the screen to conserve battery.

However, The Elec has a mixed record when it comes to Apple’s plans, and a previous report claims the technology giant is exploring new iPad designs touting much larger display sizes. It might take Apple a long time to unveil redesigned versions of the iPad Pro, so switching from mini-LED to OLED seems more probable as the same LTPO technology will be available for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

It is also possible Apple wants to switch to OLED because customers are reporting about a blooming effect emanating from the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. Later, a display analyst stated that to ensure a minimized blooming effect, Apple would have needed to use more local dimming zones to prevent this halo effect, which is only possible using OLED, not mini-LED.

Apple’s plans could change in the coming years, so remember to treat this info with a pinch of salt for now, and we will be back with more updates.

News Source: The Elec