‘Pixel 5a’ Gets Mentioned for the First Time in AOSP and Just Days Before the Rumored Pixel 4a Unveiling

The Pixel 4a is expected to be one of 2020's most anticipated mid-range models and it looks like for 2021, Google isn’t going to be finished with its crop of affordable smartphones. With only days left for the Pixel 4a unveiling on August 3, the Pixel 5a gets mentioned for the very first time, so here are all the details you’ve been wanting to know.

Code Change in AOSP Also Mentions a 5G-Ready Version of the Pixel 4a

The mention of the upcoming Pixel 5a was seen thanks to a code change in the Android Open Source Project, where 9to5Google reports that there were three device names spotted that are already slated to arrive later this year. First is the Pixel 4a, then comes the 5G-ready version of the Pixel 4a and of course, the Pixel 5, which is said to be Google’s flagship for 2020.

Next comes the Pixel 5a, though the disappointing thing about this leak is that there is no mention on what kind of hardware it will be running. It’s unlikely Google will use it own custom silicon for this model, despite the fact that it’s rumored to be working closely with Korean giant Samsung to develop a home-made processor for its smartphones. It’s possible that this custom solution is made for the Pixel 6 first, then less powerful versions of these chips may eventually run in more affordable handsets.

For now, it’s highly likely that Google will stick with Qualcomm. The chipset manufacturer and its executives will probably debrief the press on the upcoming Snapdragon 875, and perhaps a slightly more powerful variant of the flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 875G. Alongside these, Qualcomm may announce more affordable but less powerful chipsets, and we believe that will be the one fueling the 2021 Pixel 5a.

Sadly, this is all the information we have for you at this current time, but stick around, and we’ll have more updates for you in the future.

News Source: 9to5Google