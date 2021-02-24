2021 16-inch MacBook Pro Might Use Apple’s M1 Chip, Along With Same Appearance as Intel Version

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro has ample size and the necessary thickness to cool a beefier Apple Silicon. The only problem is, a tipster believes that it will sport the same 5nm M1 chip as the current-generation models released. With this revelation, it is possible the new machine doesn’t feature the rumored M1X.

Only Change Expected on the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro Is a Narrower Screen Frame

According to a tweet published by DuanRui, there might be no performance difference between the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro and current-generation M1 Macs since they both might be using the same silicon. Even though the M1X has been listed as a powerful 12-core part before, the tipster believes the upcoming MacBook Pro will still be treated to an 8-core Apple Silicon.

Despite the fact that both the 16-inch MacBook Pro and 14.1-inch MacBook Pro have been reported to feature redesigns inspired by the iPhone 12’s flat edges, DuanRui claims the larger machine will have a ‘narrower’ screen frame. This indicates there might not be a redesign in the works, although there are multiple reports that stated the exact opposite information. However, one part not mentioned in those reports is the inclusion of the M1X Apple Silicon.

It is said that the new MacBook Pro 16 equipped with Apple M1 has basically the same appearance as the previous generation, but the screen frame will be narrower. — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) February 24, 2021

Sure, a desktop-class 5nm A14T chip as well as the M2 have been stated, but these will most likely be reserved for the Apple Silicon iMac, not the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro. Honestly, the larger portable Mac has sufficient cooling space to include a powerful chip, and it definitely looks like the prowess will go to waste if it uses the M1 instead of something more capable. Do not mistake us; the M1 is one heck of a chip, as even the new MacBook Air comfortably beats the Intel version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro sporting a Core i9 CPU.

We are just saying that the M1 is a chip for ultra-portable Macs, and since the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro does not fit that description, it deserves a more powerful silicon. Hopefully, Apple has lined up exactly that, so we recommend treating this tweet with a pinch of salt, and we will be back with more updates soon. After all, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, we should expect the new MacBook Pro models in the second half of this year, so there is not a whole lot of waiting remaining.

