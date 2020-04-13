2020 iPhone SE Release Date Details Surface – Apple Could Throw Off OnePlus With an Early April 14 Unveiling

It’s possible Apple might end up surprising not just its customers, but also catch OnePlus off-guard tomorrow, as a tipster has shared some juicy 2020 iPhone SE release date details. Do keep in mind that the OnePlus 8 family is expected to be unveiled tomorrow and the low-cost iPhone might take away some of that thunder.

Tipster States at Most, Apple Could Unveil the 2020 iPhone SE on April 15

According to Jon Prosser, who has been actively sharing news surrounding future Apple products, there are two 2020 iPhone SE release dates so far. One scenario is that Apple might launch its affordable option tomorrow, which is the same date when OnePlus will launch its OnePlus 8 series. This is an effective way to steer some of the spotlight away from the Chinese manufacturer, but even if Apple doesn’t go through with it, it shouldn’t make much of a difference, considering the iPhone SE is expected to sell well this year.

2020 iPhone SE Launch Expected in Mid-April, While 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max Could Arrive in October

Prosser also states that if it’s not April 14, then April 15 seems to be the more likely date for the iPhone SE. Of course, Prosser has just recently started relaying information surrounding Apple, and already, he’s made blunders with his reporting, so it’s imperative that you treat these 2020 iPhone SE release date details with a pinch of salt for now. In the event that Apple does unveil its low-cost iPhone tomorrow, Ming-Chi Kuo reports that it will start from $399 for the 64GB model and it will also be available in the red flavor.

Okay, bois! We’re going into calendar week 16! The week I reported for the iPhone SE to launch! Most likely date being

- Wednesday, April 15th But! The possible wild card, to throw off OnePlus

- Tuesday, April 14th Happy iPhone week! *unless I’m wrong, too 🙃 pic.twitter.com/7jOo1HFYti — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 12, 2020

Kuo earlier reported that the 2020 iPhone SE will be available in a 128GB version, but didn’t mention a 256GB variant, which is an addition made in a completely separate report. According to rumors, the iPhone SE will sport a 4.7-inch LCD just like the iPhone 8, but instead of an A11 Bionic running in the latter, the new low-cost model will be fueled by an A13 Bionic. This should make the iPhone SE a very capable device, but it won’t ship with Face ID, unfortunately.

That is correct. For those waiting for the 2020 iPhone SE release, be warned that it might ship using an older iPhone 8 shell, meaning the Touch ID home button is expected to make a return. Still, it’s not everyday that Apple makes a $399 iPhone and cramps in powerful hardware for the masses, so there’s that too.

Source: Twitter (Jon Prosser)

