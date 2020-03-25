Apple Has Reportedly ‘Signed Off on’ the 5nm A14 Bionic Chipset Design; Production Expected to Start Very Soon

With TSMC reportedly kicking off mass production of its 5nm node in April, Apple and Huawei are two notable customers that will take advantage of the technology. Though there are reports stating that the iPhone 12 launch will get delayed, apparently, the A14 Bionic chipset design isn’t going to be responsible for it.

According to a note seen by AppleInsider, J.P. Morgan analyst Gokul Hariharan believes that the A14 Bionic chipset design has been signed off, suggesting that there isn’t expected to be a delay in the production schedule.

“We also believe that meaningful wafer starts for new iPhones should commence in April - May timeframe and TSMC is unlikely to see a meaningful bottleneck in production process. We believe that the 5nm process node has been ramping up reasonably smoothly through 4Q19 and 1Q20.”

This small prediction can also mean that the A14X Bionic said to fuel the new iPad Pro family said to arrive later this might will not be delayed, as the new silicon is also said to be made on the 5nm architecture. While one part of the problem seems to be over for Apple, it doesn’t mean others stop piling. Though the production of the A14 Bionic doesn’t appear to be an issue, the iPhone 12 launch might still be affected, so while Apple might unveil the new models on stage, they might not be released during the same month.

A previous report said that the iPhone 12 prototyping phase isn’t complete as Apple executives haven’t been able to travel to China due to restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. If this continues, the iPhone 12 unveiling might happen during Apple’s September keynote, but the official release could happen in October, or as late as November.

Thanks to the 5nm FinFET node, the A14 Bionic will reportedly be as fast as an Intel 6-core processor running inside a high-end notebook. That’s going to be some sight if that report ends up being true, but for that to happen, the iPhone 12 launch needs to go according to plan, which if it does, we’ll update you.

