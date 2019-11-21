16-inch MacBook Pro Price Cut Brings Apple’s Powerful Notebook Down to Its Lowest Price on Amazon

Despite the fact that the 16-inch MacBook Pro features the same hardware specifications in terms of processor family as the ‘now discontinued’ 15-inch MacBook Pro, the slew of changes Apple has made to the notebook should make it a popular pick. In addition to those changes, a decent discount is always welcome and thanks to the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro price cut observed on Amazon, the powerful machine is down to its lowest on the online store.

Firstly, there are two variants, so you should get the one which suits your needs the most. Irrespective of which model you decide to get, one of the biggest changes Apple has incorporated is shifted to a scissor switch design, which the company claims provides a more tactile feedback to the user. Additionally, the display size has been increased but not by much. So has the resolution, with the color accuracy being maintained to cater to creative professionals.

The thermal design has also changed, leading to lower temperatures, meaning that if you’re running CPU-intensive tasks for a longer period, you will be able to experience better performance overtime. Also, if you haven’t noticed this, Apple is also offering twice the storage for the base model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but if you want to configure the notebook to its maximum internals, it will set you back by a whopping $6,099.

The base model features a Core i7-9750H, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and a Radeon Pro 5300M for a $134 discount. The Core i9 version that’s on sale at Amazon sports a Radeon Pro 5500M, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage for a $116 price cut.

There’s no telling how long these discounts will last, so for those that can grab them, now it’s the time to strike. Do note that the 16-inch MacBook Pro price cut is significantly lower than the discounts offered on the 15-inch MacBook Pro. Therefore, if you want to know the primary differences between the two models, make sure to check out our comprehensive comparison between the two notebooks.