Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro Gets Its Biggest Discount to Date; Up to $250

Apple finally revealed its new 16-inch MacBook Pro last month, which comes with numerous changes, and it addresses a lot of the problems users were facing with previous-generation models. However, with a starting price of $2,399, the notebook isn’t cheap by any means. So, if you are looking for a deal, Amazon has one, which will enable you to get the laptop for a much more attractive price.

If you want the base model with 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage, the e-commerce giant is selling it for $2,199 instead of $2,399. This means you get to save $200. This model is powered by the 2.60GHz 6 core Intel Core i7 processor and is available in the colors Silver and Space Gray.

However, if you would rather go all out, you can always opt for the 1TB variant which Apple usually sells for $2,799. Fortunately, Amazon is offering a discount of 9 percent, which means you can get it for $2,549 right now. This model offers a 2.3GHz 8core Intel Core i9 processor under the hood and is available in the same finishes as the entry-level variant.

To bring you up to speed, the 16-inch MacBook Pro replaces the 15-inch model and offers a bigger Retina display coupled with a better and reliable Magic Keyboard configuration. Both the models offer newer GPUs, better speakers, and better microphones, but are slightly thicker and heavier than the 15-inch model because of the larger battery and the more efficient cooling system.

So, if you want to score some discounts, head over to Amazon right now and order yours today before the offer expires, as is it isn’t going to stick around forever.