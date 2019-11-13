16-Inch MacBook Pro With 64GB RAM & 8TB SSD Will Cost $6,099

A maxed-out 16-inch MacBook Pro with every upgrade available will cost around $6,099. For this price, one can buy two base-model 16-inch MacBook Pros, and one 13-inch MacBook Pro.

We customized a $2,799 MacBook Pro with the maximum specifications for each option. For $6,099, here is what can you equip a 16-inch MacBook Pro with:

2.4GHz 8‑core 9th‑generation Intel Core i9 processor, Turbo Boost up to 5.0GHz

64GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory

AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 8GB of GDDR6 memory

8TB SSD storage

The Core i9 processor upgrade costs $200, and provides faster clock speeds compared to the 2.3GHz Core i9 processor with 4.8GHz Turbo Boost. The minimum amount of RAM included in the MacBook Pro is 16GB, which can be upgraded to 64GB for an additional $800. Graphics can be upgraded from AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB memory to a higher-end variant with 8GB memory for just $100 more. The most expensive upgrade in this list is 8TB SSD storage, which costs $2,200.

If you think the 8TB SSD upgrade for $2,200 is expensive, here is a fun fact: a 4TB SSD used to cost $2,800 for the 15-inch MacBook Pro. The $2,799 model also ships with 1TB SSD, which is great value for money, compared to what was available before.

Even if you do not intend to go for any upgrades, this is what you can get for a $2,399 MacBook Pro:

2.6GHz 6-core 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.5GHz

AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory

16GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory

512GB SSD storage

It is not cheap by any means, but it is a great upgrade over its predecessor as you get a lot more bang for the buck. The base model 15-inch MacBook Pro used to ship with 256GB SSD, so you already get twice the storage with 16-inch MacBook Pro . It is important to note that none of these features are upgradeable, so make sure that you chose the right specifications for your needs.

Apple announced its new 16-inch MacBook Pro today with thin bezels, faster processors and graphics, 100Wh battery, a new Magic Keyboard with scissor mechanism, and various other spec upgrades.

