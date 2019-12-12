12.12 Sale Offers Amazfit Smartwatches on Discount – Includes Amazfit GTR, Amazfit GTS, More

If you're looking to get a good smartwatch, now might be the right time to do so. Discount on Amazfit smartwatches are back and you can get your hands on them right now. We have the amazing Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex, Amazfit GTR, Amazfit GTS and many more. Let's dive in to see some more details on the discount and how you can avail it.

Amazing Amazfit Smartwatches on Discount - Featuring Amazfit GTR, Amazfit GTS, More

Before we head over to more details on the Amazfit smartwatches, be sure to note that the discount is available for a limited time only. This means that the price drop is only available for a limited time. So be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Amazfit GTS

Fashion Look

● Slim metal body design giving it a metallic texture.

● Built-in 3 watch faces and download over 100 watch faces from store to fit any occasion and outfit.

● DIY your watch face with customizable widgets to quick access to the most used features.

High-Level Configuration

● Large 1.65 inch 341 PPI (348 x 442) AMOLED display for outstanding and more comfortable viewing experience.

● 5 ATM water-resistance to ensure a normal use up to 50 meters water depth.

● 14 days battery life to fit for long trip and outdoor sports.

● 28nm ultra low power consumption Sony GPS chip, consuming only 1/3 power compared to similar GPS chips.

Best Sports Companion

● 12 sports modes: outdoor running, treadmill, walking, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming, mountaineering, trail running, skiing and exercising.

● Built-in GPS + GLONASS reaches more satellites more accurately, to precisely track your routes. (except Lite edition).

● Activity tracking with distance, active hours, calories and steps.

Health Assistant

● Innovative BioTrackerTM PPG sensor developed by Huami technology to accurately monitor your heart rate.

● 24 hours continuous monitoring + abnormal heart rate warning.

● Sleep monitoring to understand better your sleeping pattern.

The Amazfit GTS is one of our Amazfit smartwatches on discount that you can buy right now. It boasts a square-screen display offering sharp colors and a bright panel. it is available at a 28 percent off, priced at $134.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit GTR 47mm

●Elegant Design

a. Classy and sleek design giving it a traditional watch look;

b. Large variety of built-in watch faces to fit any occasion from the sporty ones to the more classy and traditional ones.

c. Fluorubber, Leather + silicone or silicone quick release straps with a premium look & sweat proof.

●Premium Craftsmanship

a. 1.39 inch AMOLED Display with high 326PPI resolution (retina level). Corning Gorilla glass & anti-fingerprint coating. Resolution 454 x 454

b. 5ATM water-resistance to ensure a normal use up to 50 meters water pressure.

c. 24 days battery life to avoid frequent charging and focus on your daily activities mind free.

d. 28nm ultra low power consumption Sony GPS chip, consuming only 1/3 power compared to similar GPS chips.

e. Self-developed DualHeaTeck technology to achieve 24/7 uninterrupted heart rate measurement more efficiently and with lower power consumption.

●Personal Trainer

a. 12 sports modes: outdoor/indoor running, walking, outdoor/indoor cycling, elliptical trainer, pool/open water swimming, mountaineering, trail running, skiing, exercising.

b. Built-in GPS + GLONASS which is more accurately than satellites, to precisely track your routes.

●Personal & Health Assistant

a. 24h continuous heart rate to get a comprehensive view on your heart behavior day and night with heart rate zones + abnormal heart rate warning.

b. Sleep monitoring to understand better your sleeping pattern.

c. Smart Notifications to get all your important updates right on your wrist.

Amazfit GTR is one of the best Amazfit smartwatches on discount right now. Take note that this is the 47mm variant so you get a bigger display. The display resolution is great and sharp, so you can rest at ease. It is available at a 26 percent off, priced at $139.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit Bip Lite

Main Features

•45-day battery life

Usage scenario: factory default dial, running once a week for half an hour, 100 notifications per day; screen brightness 10pct.

•3 ATM water-resistant

Designed to withstand all your activities rain or shine, this watch is 3 ATM certified, equivalent to about 30 meters water depth.

•Light weight

Comfortable to wear day and night. You will even forget it is there on your wrist.

•All-day heart rate

PPG optical heart rate sensor. Automatic heart rate monitoring and continuous heart rate tracking during workouts.

•Sleep tracking

Monitor your sleep and gives you an analysis of your sleep patterns.

If you're looking for something that won't put a strain on your wallet, get the Amazfit Bip Lite. It boasts all the health-related features and more. It is available at a 36 percent discount, priced at $49.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit Verge

Main Features:

• Health tracker: drinking reminder, Heart rate monitor, Pedometer, Sedentary reminder, Sleep monitor

• Messaging: message reminder

• Other function: alarm, Bluetooth, GPS

• Round watch dial is simple and generous

• Show your personality when wearing it

• Easy to fit your clothes

• IP68 waterproof design, convenient for your life

Amazfit Verge is best if you're into sports. It offers several features including health-related so you can keep a note of your routine. It is available at an 18 percent off, priced at $119.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortext

Main Features

● 1.78 inch colour display that pushes 368 x 448 pixels resolution on an AMOLED screen

● 5ATM water resistant rating ( up to 50 meters ) and it also comes with built-in heart rate monitoring

● Focus on your health, built-in heart rate record, sleep monitor, sedentary reminder, etc.

● Support eSIM virtual card, you can phone call with the watch, and download various Apps

● Also supports QR payments via Alipay, allows you to make contactless payments directly from your wrist

As a bonus, we have the perfect watch that you can buy on our list. Xiaomi Wear 3100 Cortex is the perfect Apple Watch competitor that you can buy. The design is great and the build quality is exquisite. It is available at a 23 percent off, priced at $259.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of Amazfit smartwatches on discount. If you're willing to get one, be sure to avail the discount as soon as you can. If you fail to do so, the discount would revert back to its original model. Also, check out our discount on Asus ROG Phone 2.

Which model are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments section below.