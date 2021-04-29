Zotac Unveils The Zotac GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm Featuring One Of The Best Looking Water Block Designs

With the announcement of the Zotac GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm, Zotac is joining the ranks of ASUS, MSI, EVGA, and Gigabyte in installing a water block on NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090. Zotac combines aspects of gaming, futurism, and minimalism into the design of the ArticStorm model.

The Zotac GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm Combines Strong Power Delivery With Excellent Cooling & Aesthetics

The Zotac GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm comes preinstalled with a water block. The water block is comprised of a nickel-plated copper cold plate that makes direct contact with the GPU and a 0.3mm micro-channel core to maximize heat extraction. The memory and VRM are covered with premium thermal pads ensuring all parts of the card are cooled effectively. The VRM being cooled is a 16+4 power phase design and in combination with the POWERBOOST control chip, it also provides live electrical current regulation and instant electrical deviation responses to reduce ripple noise and minimize power fluctuations. All of this power is fed through a triple 8pin PCIe power connector.

An area Zotac prides itself on is the design of the card. The ArcticStorm has individually addressable RGB LEDs and selectable modes powered by the SPECTRA 2.0 lighting system. The water block itself takes advantage of an anodized aluminum finish for parts not made of acrylic. The acrylic on the block is laser etched to give it texture and work better in combination with the RGB lighting. On top of looking amazing, the ArcticStorm is a dual-slot card with a smaller width of 25.9mm. This makes it an excellent choice for more compact builds.







The Zotac GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm comes with the default boost clock of 1695 MHz, but with the added cooling and power delivery, it can certainly be overclocked much more effectively than a Founder Edition card. It comes with the standard 24GB GDDR6X with a 384-bit memory bus. The card features 10496 CUDA Cores, 82 RT cores, 328 Tensor cores, and 112 ROPs. On top of that, the water block opts for G 1/4 inlet and outlet ports on top for maximum compatibility.

The Zotac GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 ArcticStorm is one of the best looking NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090s but will be one of the more premium models. However, it'll be a cheaper water block model due to the lack of the factory overclock.