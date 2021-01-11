ZOTAC Announces Magnus One Mini PC At CES 2021

ZOTAC has been kicking it strong in their ZBOX lineup and their new products for 2021 are no exception. This year they've announced the Magus One update to their lineup and it brings more power than ever before in their lineup and does it at an impressive 8.3-liter package making it quite the versatile little bugger.

Okay enough with the semantics and on to the feature set of this 8.3-liter powerhouse. If you're worried about power supply constraints then don't be as it features an internal 500w 80+ Platinum PSU and no worries of a massive external brick. The CPU side of things is handled by a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10700 processor so expect eight cores and 16 threads making the Magnus One more than capable of being a high-end gaming platform as well as a small form factor content creator dream box.

The graphics side of the ZOTAC Magnum One is going to be handled by ZOTAC's own ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 8GB graphics card is the compact variety. Outputs from the dual fan-cooled graphics card include a single HDMI 2.1 for those high refresh rate 4K TVs and 3x DisplayPort 1.4a outputs allowing for up to quad displays.

Memory support consists of dual SO-DIMM slots allowing for up to 64GB of DDR-2666/2933 depending on the configuration you choose to go with. Storage is an interesting one here as there is support for two M.2 PCIe slots and one of them is compliant with Intel Optane memory support. There is an additional 2.5" space for either a large capacity SSD or HDD of your choice.

Rear I/O of the case includes your dual WiFi antenna connectors, a single Killer 10/100/1000 Ethernet port, a second 10/100/1000 ethernet port, 2x USB 3.0 ports, and 4x USB 3.1 Gen 3 ports. The Magnus One is definitely not short on connectivity while the front also has 2x USB 3.0 port with one being a Type C port, and a 3-in-1 card reader.

ZOTAC Magnus One Pricing And Availability

As with all things at CES, it's not so cut and dry. The ZOTAC Magnus One will be available in barebone configurations for the DIY crowd and as a turnkey solution with Windows preinstalled along so check their site for more information in the coming weeks.