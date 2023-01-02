NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 TI Confirmed By Colorful, ELSA, & ZOTAC Ahead of Launch

Three companies are beginning to announce the unannounced custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards over the last few days, with one company confirming orders for their new products. Colorful, ELSA and ZOTAC are all announcing the new 12GB custom RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards, with Colorful starting to sell their GPUs before the official launch date of tomorrow during the NVIDIA press conference at CES 2023.

Colorful, ELSA and ZOTAC reveal new custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB graphics cards before the embargo has lifted

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is originally the RTX 4080 12 GB graphics card that the company canceled towards the end of last year. The delay in the release was due to partners fulfilling their inventory to prepare for launch. The custom RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB specifications are similar in each manufacturer, but the designs vary depending on the brand.

First up is Colorful, with a whopping five RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards — one is from their BattleAx line, while the other four are speculated to be from the iGame series. Additionally, the company plans to release a Neptune variant with water cooling added to the card.

The pricing of the new Colorful RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards is listed below:

Colorful BattleAx: ¥6500

Colorful iGame Advanced (OC): ¥6999

Colorful iGame Neptune: ¥6999

Colorful iGame Ultra: varies between ¥6650 to ¥6700

Colorful's custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will only see South Asian marketplaces and will not see a global release.

Next up is ELSA, which published the landing page on its site for the new ELSA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti ERAZOR X OC Edition. The page has the below image posted on the website but is also published before the official embargo has lifted. The new GPU does not have any specifications available to view. Still, it does provide the dual-slot size to provide optimized cooling, integrated GDDR6X memory to increase the bandwidth twice as much as previous GDDR6 memory, and a triple-fan design with a simplistic chassis, which the company advertises that installation will be easier for the consumer and would fit most compatible cases.

Performance for the new ELSA RTX 4070 Ti ERAZOR OC GPU was unearthed earlier in 2022, and reports that the new GPU will be up to thirty-five percent higher in performance compared to the lower-end RTX 30 series GPUs, except for the RTX 3090 Ti, which is rumored to be similar in performance.

Last up is ZOTAC and its custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12 GB AMP Extreme AIRO, X-Gaming, and the Apocalypse OC GPUs, with only the AMP Extreme AIRO seeing a global release. The ZOTAC leaks show us more information than the other competing brands. For instance, the AMP Extreme AIRO 12 GB graphics card offers 7680 CUDA cores, GDDR6X memory, and a default memory bandwidth of 285W with a boost of up to 366W while in the GPU's "Performance" setting.

The Apocalypse OC and X-Gaming are slated to boost as high as 330W and 314W, respectively. Because the TDP on the three products from ZOTAC is higher than the NVIDIA reference card specifications, the cards will offer more elevated and enhanced performance, close to 90 MHz higher, except for the ZOTAC X-Gaming GPU, which will only be thirty percent higher than NVIDIA.

The prices for the three custom NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards from ZOTAC are listed below:

ZOTAC AMP AIRO: ¥7299

ZOTAC Apocalypse: ¥6699

ZOTAC X-Gaming: ¥6299

ZOTAC is coming out of its typical designs with the X-Gaming model, as it is thicker thanks to the 12VHPWR connector and will have a bright light blue colorway with various imagery.

We should find out more tomorrow during the CES 2023 conference when NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, along with over 2000 other companies, will be showing products released or in production as of 2023.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Official Specs:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPU Name Ada Lovelace AD102-300 Ada Lovelace AD103-300 Ada Lovelace AD104-400 Process Node TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N Die Size 608mm2 378.6mm2 294.5mm2 Transistors 76 Billion 45.9 Billion 35.8 Billion CUDA Cores 16384 9728 7680 TMUs / ROPs 512 / 176 320 / 112 240 / 80 Tensor / RT Cores 512 / 128 304 / 76 240 / 60 Base Clock 2230 MHz 2210 MHz 2310 MHz Boost Clock 2520 MHz 2510 MHz 2610 MHz FP32 Compute 83 TFLOPs 49 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs 191 TFLOPs 113 TFLOPs 82 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs 1321 TOPs 780 TOPs 641 TOPs Memory Capacity 24 GB GDDR6X 16 GB GDDR6X 12 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 384-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 21.0 Gbps 23.0 Gbps 21.0 Gbps Bandwidth 1008 GB/s 736 GB/s 504 GB/s TBP 450W 320W 285W Price (MSRP / FE) $1599 US / 1949 EU $1199 US / 1469 EU $799 US Price (Current) $1599 US / 1859 EU $1199 US / 1399 EU $799 US Launch (Availability) 12th October 2022 16th November 2022 5th January 2023

