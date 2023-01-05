Minisforum Intros The First AMD Ryzen 7000 Mini PC: Venus UM773 With Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU

Hassan Mujtaba
Minisforum has just introduced its brand new Venus Series Mini PC, the UM733 which is the first to feature the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU, the Ryzen 7 7735HS.

Minisforum Venus UM733 Mini PC Comes With AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU, First To Feature Ryzen 7 7735HS

AMD announced its brand new Ryzen 7000 Mobility CPU lineup yesterday and Minisforum already has its latest Venus UM733 Mini PC up for pre-orders. The Mini PC is a slightly optimized version of the UM690 which we have in our hands right now. The Minisforum UM733 features the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU which is part of the Rembrandt-R (Refresh) family. As such, the CPU is very similar to the Ryzen 9 6900HX we got on our UM690 Mini PC.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU comes with 8 cores, 16 threads, 16 MB of L3 cache, and 4 MB of L2 cache. The CPU is based on the Zen 3+ core architecture and makes use of a 6nm process node. It clocks at a base frequency of 3.2 GHz and a boost frequency of 4.75 GHz which are slightly lower vs the Ryzen 9 6900HS. The CPU has a TDP of 35-45W and also features a Radeon 680M iGPU with 12 Compute Units running at 2200 MHz which is 200 MHz slower than the 6900HS.

I/O on the Minisforum UM733 is rock solid with 2 HDMI ports, a USB4 port, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and 4 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports. There's also a 2.5G Ethernet LAN port, a CMOS switch, and a 3.5 mm combo jack. Power is delivered through the DC 19V adapter. In terms of performance, the new AMD Ryzen 7735HS CPU will offer great single and multi-threaded performance while the Radeon 680M GPU is more than capable of playing almost all the latest titles at a respectable frame rate with decent quality settings.

The rest of the specifications of the Minisforum UM733 Mini PC are straightforward with a metal chassis that includes a 120-fin heatsink with heat pipes and an active cooling fan that keeps the PC running cool. The UM733 comes in barebone and a 16 GB DDR5-4800+512 GB SSD solution. There is no word on the pricing yet but it should cost similar to the UM690 around $550-$700 US.

