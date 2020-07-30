Zelda The Missing Link is a Long-Awaited New Zelda Game Created in the N64 Ocarina of Time Engine

Zelda fans will be happy to learn that romhack-legend Kaza Emanuar has finally released his long-awaited new Zelda game, The Legend of Zelda: The Missing Link.

Created in the Nintendo 64 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time engine, The Missing Link is a short Zelda game set between the events of Ocarina of Time and its sequel, Majora’s Mask.

It’s truly an amazing project and comes with several new items, including a Magic Hourglass that allows Link to travel back in time. Although short, we’re pretty sure that fans of the series will love it.







The new Zelda The Missing Link romhack works with N64 emulators on PC and requires players to patch their Super Mario 64 rom in order to work. We’ve included a video from the game down below, which also includes instructions on how to get it working.

Earlier this year, we also wrote about Kaze's impressive Super Mario Odyssey 64 Mod, which transfers over Super Mario Odyssey’s levels and mechanics to Super Mario 64. If you're into romhacks, be sure to check that one out as well.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released for the Nintendo 64 back in 1998 and is considered as one of the greatest games of all time. Ocarina of Time was the first Zelda installment in 3D, which added more depth to Zelda's gameplay. The title was later made available on other Nintendo platforms as well, including the Nintendo 3DS.