Nintendo Direct Dropping Tomorrow With 40 Minutes of Info on Upcoming Games

The rumor mill has been rumbling for the past few days, and now it’s been officially confirmed – a new Nintendo Direct is dropping tomorrow afternoon! It seems this will be a fairly substantial show, as Nintendo is promising a full 40 minutes (Directs move fast, so they can pack a lot into that time) on stuff coming over the next few months.

Tune in 9/23 at 3 p.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. pic.twitter.com/feHBEKfHPG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 22, 2021

Nintendo May be Planning to Reveal Their New Controller and More by this Friday

So, what might we see during this Nintendo Direct? Nintendo says the show will cover games coming “this winter,” which is a somewhat sketchy time period. Winter technically runs from December 21 to March 20, but I imagine we might also get a look at some stuff coming out somewhat before or after that. One thing that’s almost certainly on the menu is an expansion to Nintendo Switch Online, including the addition of Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and N64 games, and a wireless replica N64 controller. The latter has already been submitted to the US Federal Communications Commission, with confidential details set to be unsealed this Friday, so if Nintendo doesn’t reveal the controller this week, the FCC will.

As for what else we might see, that’s a tough question, as there really isn’t much announced for the coming winter. There’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but typically Pokemon announcements are handled with their own dedicated Directs. Perhaps we’ll get more info on games that only have a “2022” release window at the moment, such as Splatoon 3, Mario + Rabbids 2, and, dare I dream, Bayonetta 3? I don’t think The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel is coming until later in 2022, but perhaps we at least get a new trailer – Nintendo says the Direct will mainly, but not exclusively, focus on winter games, after all.

What do you think we’ll see during the Nintendo Direct? What do you hope to see?