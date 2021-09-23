Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Adds N64 and Genesis Games in October
Rumors have been swirling for the past week that Nintendo Switch Online would be getting a new infusion of retro fun including the addition of Nintendo 64 games, to be accompanied by a wireless N64 replica controller, and today during the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, it was officially confirmed -- with a bonus!
The somewhat-awkwardly titled Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will include both N64 and Sega Genesis games for a currently-unspecified extra cost. These versions of the games will include online multiplayer. And yes, Nintendo will be selling wireless N64 and Genesis replica controllers for $50. As in the past, the controllers will only be available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. You can check out a trailer for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack below (thanks to GameXplain for capturing it).
The new Nintendo Switch Online tier will be launching with 10 N64 games and 14 Sega Genesis games. You can check out the full launch lineup, below.
Launch Lineup of Nintendo 64 Games
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Sin and Punishment
- Dr. Mario 64
- Mario Tennis 64
- WinBack
- Yoshi’s Story
Launch Lineup of Sega Genesis Games
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- M.U.S.H.A.
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Strider
Not a bad lineup. I like that they've gone somewhat outside the box with games like Winback on the N64 list, and Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, and Shining Force being launch Genesis games? *Chef's kiss.* Meanwhile, Nintendo promises these additional N64 games will be coming post-launch...
Upcoming Nintendo 64 Games
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Pokémon Snap
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Mario Golf
- Paper Mario
- F-Zero X
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launches sometime in late October.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 299
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.