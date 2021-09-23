Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Adds N64 and Genesis Games in October

Rumors have been swirling for the past week that Nintendo Switch Online would be getting a new infusion of retro fun including the addition of Nintendo 64 games, to be accompanied by a wireless N64 replica controller, and today during the latest Nintendo Direct presentation, it was officially confirmed -- with a bonus!

The somewhat-awkwardly titled Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will include both N64 and Sega Genesis games for a currently-unspecified extra cost. These versions of the games will include online multiplayer. And yes, Nintendo will be selling wireless N64 and Genesis replica controllers for $50. As in the past, the controllers will only be available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. You can check out a trailer for the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack below (thanks to GameXplain for capturing it).

The new Nintendo Switch Online tier will be launching with 10 N64 games and 14 Sega Genesis games. You can check out the full launch lineup, below.

Launch Lineup of Nintendo 64 Games Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Sin and Punishment

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Tennis 64

WinBack

Yoshi’s Story Launch Lineup of Sega Genesis Games Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Strider

Not a bad lineup. I like that they've gone somewhat outside the box with games like Winback on the N64 list, and Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, and Shining Force being launch Genesis games? *Chef's kiss.* Meanwhile, Nintendo promises these additional N64 games will be coming post-launch...

Upcoming Nintendo 64 Games Banjo-Kazooie

Pokémon Snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launches sometime in late October.