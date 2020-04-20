Super Mario Odyssey 64 Mod Brings Odyssey’s Levels and Mechanics to Mario 64, Including Transformations

An impressive new Super Odyssey 64 romhack has been released, bringing the gameplay mechanics and levels from Super Mario Odyssey on the Switch to N64’s Super Mario 64.

Created by well-known romhack creator Kaze Emanuar, the new Odyssey 64 romhack works with N64 emulators on PC and requires players to patch their Super Mario 64 rom in order to work. We’ve included a video from the Super Mario Odyssey 64 Mod down below, which also includes instructions on how to get it working.

To date, Kaze Emanuar has created over 100 romhacks, including Mario 64 sequel, Super Mario 64: Last Impact , Super Mario 64 Land, Mario Bros. 64, Super Mario 64 x Ocarina of Time, Portal 3 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time VR mod and many more. A list of his most notable romhacks:

Super Mario 64: Last Impact - A massive Super Mario 64 sequel type ROM hack with 130 stars. There are new levels, new power-ups, new bosses, new enemies, etc. It took him over 6000 hours to create. Super Mario 64 Land - This plays more like Super Mario 3D Land/World, with linear progression. 33 levels with 131 stars spread out throughout the levels. Mario's move-set is also expanded. Super Mario 64 Maker - You can make your own levels in Super Mario 64 with this mod. It's drag and drop, but not nearly as refined as Super Mario Maker. Still a lot of fun though. Super Mario 64 Online - You can play Super Mario 64 online with up to 24 players. There are also many different characters to choose from, including Luigi, Peach, Rosalina, etc. Super Mario 64 Split-Screen - Super Mario 64 in split-screen with the bubble mechanic carried over from the New Super Mario Bros. games. Super Mario Bros. 64 - Super Mario Bros. recreated in Super Mario 64 with four characters to choose from. Super Donkey Kong 64 - Super Mario 64 gameplay in Donkey Kong 64 levels with new power-ups. Super Mario 64 x Ocarina of Time - Super Mario 64 gameplay in Ocarina of Time levels. Super Mario Sunshine 64 - Super Mario Sunshine partially recreated in Super Mario 64. It's not the full game though. Portal 3 64 - Super Mario 64 gameplay with the portal gun and brand new levels.

The talented mod creator is currently also working on Mario x Banjo Kazooie 64 and The Legend of Zelda: The Missing Link.