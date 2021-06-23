Nintendo has released a new trailer for the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, focusing on the game’s gameplay, story, characters, and world.

The Switch re-release of Skyward Sword launches next month globally, and ahead of this release, Nintendo has released a new overview trailer. You’ll find the trailer down below:

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Offers Switch Pro Controller Support Alongside “Various Quality of Life Improvements”

Skyward Sword HD was officially announced earlier this year. The remaster will offer enhanced visuals, new control options, and various quality-of-life improvements, including refinements to the in-game tutorials and general guidance. In addition, the Switch version will offer support for the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

Interestingly, back in 2019, The Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma said that remaking Skyward Sword without motion controls might be nearly impossible. “Currently I don't have plans”, Aonuma said. “But if there is a title that we can incorporate new elements or new features that is perhaps a perfect fit for a remake, then maybe we'll consider it.”

The producer added, “So you're saying control it all with buttons?" That's a little hard! I think it might be close to impossible!".

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launches next month on July 16th.