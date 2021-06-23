The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Receives New Trailer Focusing on Gameplay, Story, Characters and World
Nintendo has released a new trailer for the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, focusing on the game’s gameplay, story, characters, and world.
The Switch re-release of Skyward Sword launches next month globally, and ahead of this release, Nintendo has released a new overview trailer. You’ll find the trailer down below:
Skyward Sword HD was officially announced earlier this year. The remaster will offer enhanced visuals, new control options, and various quality-of-life improvements, including refinements to the in-game tutorials and general guidance. In addition, the Switch version will offer support for the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.
Interestingly, back in 2019, The Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma said that remaking Skyward Sword without motion controls might be nearly impossible. “Currently I don't have plans”, Aonuma said. “But if there is a title that we can incorporate new elements or new features that is perhaps a perfect fit for a remake, then maybe we'll consider it.”
The producer added, “So you're saying control it all with buttons?" That's a little hard! I think it might be close to impossible!".
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launches next month on July 16th.
Story
Experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series.
The Ancient Battle
This is a tale passed down through uncounted generations. Other legends, long hidden away from memory, intertwine with this tale.
One fateful day, the earth cracked wide and evil forces rushed forth from the fissure. Their brutal assault plunged the land into deep despair.
They did this in their lust to take the ultimate power protected by Her Grace, the Goddess—a power without equal.
The Goddess gathered the surviving humans on an outcropping of earth and sent it skyward, beyond the reach of the demonic hordes.
The Goddess joined forces with the remaining tribes on the surface to seal away the evil, restoring peace.
After thousands of years, the surface world was forgotten by the humans above...
Now, a new legend bound to this great story begins—forged by your own hand.
