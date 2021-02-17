The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Announced, More Zelda: BOTW 2 Info Later This Year

Today we got our first Nintendo Direct in over a year and a half, and many were hoping it would be highlighted by a new look at the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Sadly, Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma popped up to let fans down – while development of BOTW 2 is “proceeding smoothly,” we won’t get any new information until later this year. Thankfully, Aonuma had something else for fans, namely The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

Yes, the underappreciated Wii Zelda game is coming back with newly reworked motion controls that make use of the Switch’s Joy-Con controllers. Ah, but don’t worry – if Skyward Sword’s motion controls always turned you off, you can now play the game with traditional button controls (sword attacks are now mapped to the right analog stick). Check out a trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, below.

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will launch alongside new limited-edition Joy-Con controllers, featuring rather-lovely Zelda-themed patterns.

Here's some more detail about The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, courtesy of Nintendo...

Originally released in 2011 for the Wii system, and depicting the earliest story in the series’ timeline – as well as the creation of the Master Sword itself – The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game now arrives on Nintendo Switch with smoother and more intuitive controls, in addition to improved framerate and graphics. In this enhanced version of the game, running at a smooth 60 frames per second, you can choose to play using motion control with the two Joy-Con controllers in a similar way to the original, or use newly added button-only controls to play the game with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, in handheld mode or using a Nintendo Switch Lite system.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and the accompanying Joy-Cons arrive on Nintendo Switch on July 16.