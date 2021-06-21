The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch will offer support for the Switch Pro controller alongside various quality-of-life improvements.

The HD remaster of Skyward Sword was announced earlier this year, and while Nintendo already said that it will come with a revised, “more intuitive”, control scheme for the Switch, more details about the upcoming remaster weren’t shared just yet. We now might have some additional details about the upcoming re-release of the game on Nintendo’s hybrid platform.

Microsoft’s E3 2021 Showcase Was the Most Viewed Ever, But It Still Lagged Way Behind Nintendo’s

As revealed through the official Nintendo UK website, Skyward Sword HD will offer support for the Nintendo Switch Pro controller. “All-new button controls, allowing you to choose your style of play”, the description of the game reads with the bottom of the page mentioning support for the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

In addition to Pro controller support, the HD remaster of Skyward Sword will also offer several quality-of-life improvements, including improvements to something that annoyed many players of the original – the included tutorials.

“Various quality-of-life enhancements, including refinements to player tutorials and general guidance throughout the adventure”, Nintendo writes on the above-mentioned website.

Last month, it was announced that one of Skyward Sword HD’s best new features, fast-travel, would be locked behind the use of the game’s new Amiibo figurine featuring Zelda and her Loftwing.

In The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, the adventure takes place between the skies where Link and his friends reside, and the vast world of the surface that lies beneath the clouds. Normally, you can only return from the surface to the sky by way of designated save points, but using the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo while on the surface in the game will allow you to return to the skies from anywhere on the surface, even inside dungeons.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launches globally next month on July 16th.