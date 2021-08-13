Zelda: Skyward Sword HD #1, PS5 Takes Dollar Sales Crown Back from XSX in July Per NPD

The NPD Group has released their full North American sales data for July 2021, and it was a good month for the industry, with players spending $4.6 billion on games, additional content, and hardware, representing a year-on-year increase of 10 percent. On the hardware front, the PS5 came out on top in terms of dollar sales (rebounding after coming second to Xbox Series X/S in June) while Switch was again #1 in total unit sales. Overall, it was the most lucrative July for video game hardware sales since the heyday of the Wii in 2008.

For software, it was a good month for Nintendo, as The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD topped the chart and Monster Hunter Stories 2 came in at the third position. The only other new addition to the charts was NEO: The World Ends with You, which debuted at #16. Meanwhile, top June debut Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart dropped to #11, while Mario Golf: Super Rush actually held stronger at #6, perhaps showing the PS5 still doesn’t have the install base to give exclusives long-term legs.

Here are July's top 20 games according to NPD:

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Mario Golf: Super Rush MLB The Show 21 Spider-Man: Miles Morales Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Mortal Kombat 11 Neo: The World Ends with You The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Pokémon Sword & Shield Resident Evil Village Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

And here are the top-10 best-selling games of 2021 thus far:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War MLB The Show 21 Resident Evil Village Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Spider-Man: Miles Morales Monster Hunter Rise Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Assassin's Creed Valhalla Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Can anything stop the Switch steamroller? When even a remaster of a game like Skyward Sword, which has its fans, but certainly isn’t universally praised, can top the charts, you know you’re hot.