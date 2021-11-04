Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Map Layout and POIs Revealed, New Cinematic Trailer Released

Call of Duty: Warzone gets its first all-new full-size map following the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard, the Pacific-set tropical Caldera, and now we know the exact layout of the island and all its points of interest. This comes from a somewhat unlikely source – apparently, at a recent Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event, people were given special jackets featuring a Caldera map on the back, and Activision CCO Pelle Sjoenell posted a picture of his on Twitter.

Well, obviously, CoD fans were quickly zooming and enhancing that map, and this is what they got (click the image for full resolution).

Here are the Caldera map’s main points of interest (whether any have been left out isn't known).

Fishing Village

Phosphor Mines

Airport

Taro Farms

Volcano

City Capital

Ancient Structures

Submarine Base

Beach Defences

Naval Shipyard

Ore Processing Docks

It definitely seems like Caldera is going to be a lot less densely packed than Verdansk. Warzone developer Raven Software has essentially confirmed this, saying their goal was to make a more open map, that feels bigger as a result (even if its actual area isn’t that much greater).

Meanwhile, Activision has also released a new cinematic trailer for Vanguard and Warzone, which attempts to create a narrative bridge between CoD: Black Ops Cold War and CoD: Vanguard and the new Warzone map. Check it out, below.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Vanguard storms onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 5. Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific launches on December 3, although those who own Vanguard can play early on December 2 (the same day Vanguard Season 1 launches).