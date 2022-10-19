NEO: The World Ends With You Steam Version is Now Available

NEO: The World Ends With You is the followup to the original cult-hit The World Ends With You. This game was originally released on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The latter of which was released exclusively on the Epic Games Store. Fast forward to today, with the news that the game would leave that exclusivity to join Steam... Right now.

That's right, NEO: The World Ends With You was released today on Steam with a 25% Off discount that players can access to from today until October 25. Square Enix also tweeted the announcement of the Steam version of the game with a video celebrating the occasion below:

We heard your call! 📳 NEO: The World Ends with You is out now on Steam, and is 25% off too! https://t.co/7rrIq2A2FZ pic.twitter.com/nFvH72NP08 — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) October 19, 2022

NEO: The World Ends With You follows the story of Rindo Kanade as he alongside his friend Tosai "Fret" Furesawa are caught in the middle of a new iteration of the Reaper's Game. Rindo comes to the grim realization that his life is on the line when he is forced to compete in this new game and uses his psychic prowess to the ultimate test as he fights in the streets of Shibuya.

Buying the Steam version of NEO: The World Ends With You will also net a few rewards for players. You can check out the rewards you'll get by purchasing the game below:

Legendary Threads Set

Legendary Headphones: Greatly increases the item drop rate.

Legendary Tank Top: Greatly increases Attack.

Legendary Shorts: Shortens the duration the wearer is knocked down.

Legendary Sneakers: Increases movement speed during combat.

Legendary Music Player: Enormously increases HP.

Reapers' Game Survival Set

Pin: UFO Rescue: Hold the button to slowly restore your team's HP.

Threads: Virupaksa Hoodie: Greatly increases HP.

CD: Twister (NEO Mix): Adds this song as a main menu music option.

The game also received a new promotional art to celebrate the release on Steam. This new promo art was revealed on Twitter on the Japanese TWEWY PR account. You can check it out below:

NEO: The World Ends With You is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC (via Epic Games Store and Steam)