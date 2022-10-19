Menu
Company

NEO: The World Ends With You Steam Version is Now Available

Ule Lopez
Oct 19, 2022, 12:48 PM EDT
NEO: The World Ends With You

NEO: The World Ends With You is the followup to the original cult-hit The World Ends With You. This game was originally released on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The latter of which was released exclusively on the Epic Games Store. Fast forward to today, with the news that the game would leave that exclusivity to join Steam... Right now.

That's right, NEO: The World Ends With You was released today on Steam with a 25% Off discount that players can access to from today until October 25. Square Enix also tweeted the announcement of the Steam version of the game with a video celebrating the occasion below:

Related StoryKai Powell
Dragon Quest Treasures NYCC Hands-on Preview

NEO: The World Ends With You follows the story of Rindo Kanade as he alongside his friend Tosai "Fret" Furesawa are caught in the middle of a new iteration of the Reaper's Game. Rindo comes to the grim realization that his life is on the line when he is forced to compete in this new game and uses his psychic prowess to the ultimate test as he fights in the streets of Shibuya.

Buying the Steam version of NEO: The World Ends With You will also net a few rewards for players. You can check out the rewards you'll get by purchasing the game below:

Legendary Threads Set

  • Legendary Headphones: Greatly increases the item drop rate.
  • Legendary Tank Top: Greatly increases Attack.
  • Legendary Shorts: Shortens the duration the wearer is knocked down.
  • Legendary Sneakers: Increases movement speed during combat.
  • Legendary Music Player: Enormously increases HP.

Reapers' Game Survival Set

  • Pin: UFO Rescue: Hold the button to slowly restore your team's HP.
  • Threads: Virupaksa Hoodie: Greatly increases HP.
  • CD: Twister (NEO Mix): Adds this song as a main menu music option.

The game also received a new promotional art to celebrate the release on Steam. This new promo art was revealed on Twitter on the Japanese TWEWY PR account. You can check it out below:

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth May Further Deviate From the Original, Co-Director Suggests

NEO: The World Ends With You is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC (via Epic Games Store and Steam)

Products mentioned in this post

NEO: The World Ends With You
USD 21
Nintendo Switch
USD 299

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
Filter videos by
Order