Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart #1, Xbox Series X/S Top in Dollar Sales in June Says NPD

By Nathan Birch
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

The NPD Group has released their full North American sales data for June 2021, and it was a solid month overall, with players spending $4.9 billion on games, additional content, and hardware, representing a year-on-year increase of 5 percent. On the hardware front, the big surprise was the Xbox Series X/S – if you count the two consoles together as a platform, they were #1 in June in terms of dollar sales (the Switch still sold more units). What spurred this isn’t entirely clear, but it seems Microsoft may finally getting a decent flow of Xbox Series units onto shelves.

On the software front, it was Sony’s month, as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart nabbed the top spot. Other new additions to the list include Mario Golf: Super Rush at #3 and Scarlet Nexus at #5. Meanwhile, last month’s #1 game, Resident Evil Village, dropped to #6 and the now-multiplatform MLB The Show 21 held surprisingly strong at #4.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review – Drifting on a Familiar Breeze

Here are June’s top 20 games according to NPD:

  1. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  3. Mario Golf: Super Rush
  4. MLB The Show 21
  5. Scarlet Nexus
  6. Resident Evil Village
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  8. Minecraft
  9. Spier-Man: Miles Morales
  10. Mortal Kombat 11
  11. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  12. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  14. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  15. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  16. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
  17. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2
  18. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  19. Pokemon Sword & Shield
  20. Sea of Thieves

And here are the top-10 best-selling games of 2021 thus far:

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  2. Resident Evil Village
  3. MLB The Show 21
  4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  5. Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  6. Monster Hunter Rise
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  8. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  9. Outriders
  10. Minecraft

It seems like we may actually have a real horserace developing between Microsoft and Sony’s next-gen consoles. Can Xbox Series X/S rack up some more wins while the PS5 is supply constrained? We shall see.

