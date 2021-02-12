Yuzu Nintendo Switch Emulator Already Runs Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury at 60 FPS

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury has just been released, and the Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu is already capable of running the game at 60 FPS.

As showcased in a new video shared on YouTube by someother1one, the popular emulator has no trouble running the game with a very solid level of performance. You can check out the video below.

Check Out Early Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Gameplay

Quick performance test of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on the YUZU Nintendo Switch emulator on Windows PC. Using Yuzu Early Access,, version 1442. I only tested for about 10 minutes but the game runs great so far. PC: CPU: i7 4790k RAM: 16gb Ripjaws 2000MHZ CL10 GPU: GTX 1070ti OS: Windows 10 64-bit Video recorded using Shadowplay

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury includes the original Wii U game as well as a new expansion that plays slightly differently from the main campaign, but without losing any familiarity with the rest of the experience, as highlighted by Rosh in his review.

The rest of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury plays much like the main installment. You explore the series of islands each one more or less self-contained, hunting for Cat Shines that can allow you to unlock the Giga Bells that serve as the hub areas of the game, and the means to defeat Fury Bowser. There are loads of Cat Shines to find, but the world isn’t so large as to become overwhelming or bloated, there is a reason this watery land is a lake, not an ocean. Instead, everything is tightly packed together, overflowing with nooks and crannies to explore.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is now available on Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can head over the Yuzu's Official Website to learn more about the excellent Nintendo Switch emulator.