Nintendo Switch Emulator Yuzu Introduces Early Online Support

The Nintendo Switch emulation on PC has taken another massive step forward with the introduction of early online support in Yuzu.

The popular Nintendo Switch emulator, which can run many of the most popular Switch games quite well, now features online support by leveraging Raptor Network. This means that players can access online features in games by using this network as a replacement for the real Switch Online service.

Yes, you read that right. yuzu now has beta support for online services by leveraging Raptor Network. Raptor Network is a replacement for Nintendo Online Services, which yuzu has partnered with to deliver this service to you.

The only Nintendo Switch currently supported in the public testing phase are Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario Odyssey. Online support is especially important for Super Mario Maker 2, as now those playing on PC will be able to share their creations with others.

Right now, Raptor Network only supports two games: Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario Odyssey. In Super Mario Maker 2, you can upload and share custom levels with others, while in Super Mario Odyssey, you can play hide-and-go-seek in Luigi’s Balloon World or share high scores in minigames on the leaderboards. Reverse engineering new games is an arduous task, but the service is in continuous development, so keep your eyes peeled for future updates. Raptor Network also allows you to set a nickname and profile image, which is used to identify you in games. In addition to this, it allows you to friend other people across the internet! You can then interact with your friends in supported games, such as viewing courses made by them in Super Mario Maker 2.

More information on the Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu and on how to try out the emulator's online features can be found on its official website.