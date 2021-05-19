Ys IX: Monstrum Nox 1.02 Update Introduces 4K Resolution Support On PlayStation 5 and More
A new Ys IX: Monstrum Nox update is now live, introducing support for a higher resolution on PlayStation 5 and more.
The 1.02 update introduces 4K resolution support on PlayStation 5, which was originally introduced a few weeks ago in the Japanese version of the game, as well as a few fixes that you can find detailed in full below.
- Added support for 4k resolution for PS5.
- Fixed an issue where the text speed setting wasn’t working as intended.
- Fixed minor text issues.
- Fixed minor graphical issues.
- Fixed other minor issues.
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox launched earlier this year on PlayStation 4. The game is among the best entries in the series, despite a low difficulty level and dated visuals.
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is a more than worthy new entry in the series, thanks to its gripping story, great exploration mechanics, solid combat, and a very tight pace that keeps players interested and leaves them hungering for more. The low difficulty level, dated visuals, and a hit-and-miss soundtrack impact the experience slightly but in no way tarnish the quality of the game, which is, everything considered, even slightly better than its excellent predecessor.
Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. It will release on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch on July 6th in North America and July 9th in Europe.
Renowned adventurer Adol “the Red” Christin and his companion Dogi arrive at Balduq, a city annexed by the Romun Empire, only for Adol to be detained before setting foot inside. While imprisoned, he meets a mysterious woman named Aprilis who turns him into a Monstrum, a being with supernatural Gifts and the power to exorcise monsters. Now, Adol must ally with his fellow Monstrum to fend off the fearsome threats emerging from a shadowy dimension called the Grimwald Nox, as well as unravel the mysteries of the Monstrum curse, and the truth behind the unrest within Balduq.
