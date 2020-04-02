YouTube Working on a TikTok Competitor Called Shorts

TikTok has seen a lot of traction over the past year or two. Several YouTubers have switched over to the platform and according to The Information, the company is looking to reclaim them through its own TikTik rival. That's right, it is reported that YouTube is working on its own TikTok competitor called Shorts.

YouTube's Shorts to Rival TikTok with Licensed Music

According to the report, YouTube's Shorts will not be a dedicated application for short videos and instead, it will be housed within the regular app to include “a feed of brief videos posted by users.” Since YouTube boasts a stockpile of licensed music, users can use it as background tracks without infringing it. This will give the platform a heavy advantage against TikTok.

Douyin — China’s TikTok — Said to be Banning Cantonese Speakers

TikTok was globally launched in the year 2018 which allowed users to post short videos on loops ranging from 3 to 60 seconds. Since then, the app became a massive success and we're witnessing the growth in recent times. At this point, we're not sure how YouTube's Shorts will look like and behave. Furthermore, TikTok became of the most downloaded apps on the App Store as well as the Google Play Store. The app is a massive success amongst teens, echoing the past Vine days.

TikTok operates in a way that lets users choose from a selection of music or audio which will become the base of the video. If we talk about numbers, TikTok saw a 125 percent growth over the past two years and The Information noted that platform has approximately 843 million first-time downloads from the App Store and Google Play in the past 12-years. Hence, YouTube's Shorts makes sense pertaining to the hefty user base and scope.

YouTube definitely wants a piece of action since the platform is doing so well. In addition, this isn't the first time that YouTube will be embedding something like this in its main app. We have seen the company adopt Stories. We will see an update to YouTube's Shorts in the near future, so be sure to stay tuned in for more.

Share your views with us in the comments.