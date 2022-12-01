YouTube Reveals the Top Creators and Trending Videos of 2022

Over the past couple of years, YouTube Rewind had become the go-to for those who wanted to have a look back at how YouTube, the creators, and videos progressed in a year. However, back in October of 2021, the platform decided to shut down the initiative and while the shutdown was met with a polarising response, YouTube has come back with something similar to YouTube Rewind, albeit, without a full-fledged video.
This year, however, YouTube decided to have a more direct approach, properly revealing the top creators along with the trending videos. The best part? It is different in every region and you can head over here and check what was on top in your region.
YouTube Shows Us All the Videos and Creators That Managed to Top the Charts This Year
We are going to start with the top trending videos of this year on YouTube.
- Technoblade - so long nerds
- Guardian News - Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb
- Dream - hi, I’m Dream.
- NFL - Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show
- MrBeast - I Built Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory!
- Mark Rober - Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback
- Jaiden Animations - Being Not Straight
- Kane Pixels - The Backrooms (Found Footage)
- The Try Guys - what happened.
- First We Feast - Millie Bobby Brown Needs a Milkshake
This year was great for YouTube Shorts as well. Sure, YouTube has a long way to go if it plans on dethroning TikTok, but hey, we do have some excellent short-form videos on YouTube Shorts and these are the best ones.
- Shangerdanger - Diver Cracks Egg at 45 ft Deep #Shorts
- Hingaflips - Sarah Trust Challenges
- Brodie That Dood - Come with me to shave my fluffy dog! #doggrooming #grooming #goldendoodle
- Chris Ivan - Dave and Busters Bet Me 1000 Tickets I Couldn’t Do THIS…
- Jay & Sharon - That GAP Between Your Car Seat and Center Console
- Adrian Bliss - Welcome to the stomach #shorts
- Zack D. Films - This Magic Trick EXPLAINED 😱 (America's Got Talent)
- ILYA BORZOV - Social experiment | What would you do?
- PaulVuTV - Wife surprises husband at his office with pregnancy reveal! 😭❤️ #Shorts
- NichLmao - If you catch it... YOU KEEP IT w/ MY GF (Funny) #shorts
Moving on, creators are a big part of YouTube, without creators, YouTube would not be able to function the way it does. Below, you can see the list of top creators.
- MrBeast
- NichLmao
- Airrack
- Ryan Trahan
- Isaiah Photo
- Brent Rivera
- Dan Rhodes
- Luke Davidson
- CoryxKenshin
- Ian Boggs
YouTube also shared with us the creators that have managed to leave a mark on the platform.
- NichLmao
- Airrack
- Jooj Natu ENG
- Shangerdanger
- David The Baker
- Kat
- dayta
- Devin Caherly Shorts
- MDMotivator
- Charles Brockman III (TheOnly CB3)
A lot of us are still using YouTube for music, especially music videos and to cater to that, the platform has shared the top songs of 2022.
- Encanto Cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno
- Kodak Black - Super Gremlin
- Jessica Darrow - Surface Pressure
- Bad Bunny - Tití me preguntó
- Future - WAIT FOR U ft. Drake, Tems
- Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - Me Porto Bonito
- Karol G, Becky G - Mamiii
- Imagine Dragons x JID - Enemy
- Karol G - PROVENZA
- Lil Baby - Right On (Official Video)
Did your favorites make the cut? Let us know what you think about this year's winners.
