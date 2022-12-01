YouTube Reveals the Top Creators and Trending Videos of 2022

Over the past couple of years, YouTube Rewind had become the go-to for those who wanted to have a look back at how YouTube, the creators, and videos progressed in a year. However, back in October of 2021, the platform decided to shut down the initiative and while the shutdown was met with a polarising response, YouTube has come back with something similar to YouTube Rewind, albeit, without a full-fledged video.

This year, however, YouTube decided to have a more direct approach, properly revealing the top creators along with the trending videos. The best part? It is different in every region and you can head over here and check what was on top in your region.

YouTube Shows Us All the Videos and Creators That Managed to Top the Charts This Year

We are going to start with the top trending videos of this year on YouTube.

This year was great for YouTube Shorts as well. Sure, YouTube has a long way to go if it plans on dethroning TikTok, but hey, we do have some excellent short-form videos on YouTube Shorts and these are the best ones.

Moving on, creators are a big part of YouTube, without creators, YouTube would not be able to function the way it does. Below, you can see the list of top creators.

YouTube also shared with us the creators that have managed to leave a mark on the platform.

A lot of us are still using YouTube for music, especially music videos and to cater to that, the platform has shared the top songs of 2022.

Did your favorites make the cut? Let us know what you think about this year's winners.