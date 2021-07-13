Initially launched in a handful of countries, YouTube Shorts is now rolling out globally, with the number now way over 100.

YouTube Shorts has been around for a while and it is a direct competitor to TikTok. You get the same vertical style video format which is shorter in length, meant to grab quick engagement from the user.

That service, is still in beta right now, but YouTube is making it available to more than 100 countries, after being initially available in around 26, including the United States and United Kingdom.

TikTok has been around for quite a while now and everyone has tried their hand at emulating the same success. Will YouTube will be able to catch up with Shorts now that it is available in pretty much every country where the service is accessible? Only time can tell.

Instagram tried their hands with Reels but it was nothing but a poor execution. Rather than putting Reels front and center in the Instagram app so that users can access it instantly, just like YouTube Shorts, Reels has been keenly tucked away which is nothing but a recipe for disaster.

TikTok is not sitting quiet in the background. It knows what everyone else is doing. In fact, it was only recently the service boosted the video recording limit to 3 minutes. But that is not all, TikTok is taking things further by hopping onboard Fire TV and Android TV platforms with its app, ultimately bringing content to the big screen.

After a few months, it will be interesting to see how YouTube Shorts has managed to catch up with TikTok, if at all. But for now, it is fairly obvious that TikTok is a clear winner when it comes to the vertical video social format, with many creators raising a ton of concerns regarding YouTube Shorts, especially when it comes to revenue generated and engagement.