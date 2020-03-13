YouTube Mobile App Gets New ‘Explore’ Tab via Latest Update

Anyone who has ventured into YouTube's 'Trending' section recently can affirm that the place has turned into an unsightly cesspool that is chock full of clickbait videos. Given YouTube's never-ending obsession with changing the way it serves content, things will only get worse for the Trending tab. For those who don't want anything to do with the what's trending in their regions, and still look for new and exciting content relevant to their interests, YouTube has now rolled out a new 'Explore' tab on its mobile app.

As you can see in the GIF above, the explore tab will sit between the Home and Subscriptions button in the YouTube app on Android and iOS. So, just how is Explore different from Trending? Here's what Google has to say about it.

Easy access to destination pages: Tap the buttons at the top of the Explore tab to find new videos to watch from our existing destination pages – Music, Gaming, News, Movies & Shows, Fashion & Beauty and Learning. We plan to continue adding more destination pages over time, so let us know what you’d like to see.

More prominent Creator & Artist on the Rise section: As you scroll through your Explore feed, you’ll see “Creator on the Rise” and “Artist on the Rise” before other trending videos. New creators and artists emerge on YouTube every day, so we hope this makes it easier for you to discover their content and connect with them and their communities! Learn more about Creators & Artists On the Rise.

The Explore tab will let you look at creators and artists who are on the rise. The carousel updates itself daily allowing you to get a healthy dose of new creators who could potentially be the next big YouTube sensation. The Trending Page is baked into the Explore section, and nothing much has changed about it.

It is a minor, yet important QoL change as a lot of users rely on the Trending Page for their daily dose of YouTube. The Explore tab will also have predefined tags such as gaming, music, entertainment, etc. At the moment, there is no option to create your own tags, and we hope that YouTube will let us do it via a subsequent update.