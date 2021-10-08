Yakuza: Like a Dragon Sequel Confirmed as Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Restructures

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the new Head Masayoshi Yokoyama (who is taking over from Toshihiro Nagoshi, reportedly going to NetEase) confirmed that a sequel for Yakuza: Like a Dragon is in development. In his letter to the studio's fans, Yokoyama-san also discussed the studio's restructuring following the departure of both Nagoshi and Daisuke Sato.

Before Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio became truly established, “Ryu Ga Gotoku” was basically synonymous with “Toshihiro Nagoshi.”

However, I did not want to rely too heavily on that. So although I had little influence at the time, I kept fighting for change. Ten years have passed since then, and that resistance I had felt has changed to a feeling of comradery over time and now, I am inheriting the studio from a great creator.

[...] Ryu Ga Gotoku’s predecessors have passed down their beliefs and know-how to each and every staff member. You can witness it in the recently released Lost Judgment and will see it in the upcoming sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon which will continue Ichiban Kasuga’s story.

This game is currently being developed by producer Sakamoto and directors Horii, Ito and Mitake. I myself along with Takeuchi and Furuta are working on the story.

Whether it’s six months or one year from now, I hope to show you a new Ryu Ga Gotoku title by a new Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio that is different but still the same, and something that will spark a feeling of “this is what we are waiting for” within you. I’d like to continue on my life as a video game creator with earnestness.