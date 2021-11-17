Yakuza Series Developer Is Working on a New IP; Like a Dragon’s Sequel Will Take Place Several Years Into the Future

Yakuza series developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is working on a new IP alongside the next entry in the series that has been confirmed last month.

Speaking with Famitsu, as reported by ryokutya2089, studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama revealed that the studio is working on a new IP that is not related to the Yakuza and Judgment series. Not much else has been said about this game, so it's not clear if it will be another game set in the series' world or a brand new one.

Sonic Frontiers Trademarked by Sega, is Likely the New Name for the Hedgehog’s 2022 Game

Masayoshi Yokoyama also commented on the next entry in the Yakuza series, revealing that it will be set several years after the events of Yakuza: Like a Dragon and that it will star Ichiban Kasuga once again.

The latest game from the Yakuza series developer is Lost Judgment. The game doesn't revolutionize the formula introduced by its predecessor, but the game's high quality makes it easy to look past this small issue, as I highlighted in my review.

With its excellent detective story, extremely likable characters, and welcome improvements to combat and investigation mechanics, Lost Judgment won't disappoint any fan of the original, of the Yakuza series, or anyone looking for a very mature story. The game doesn't try to shake up the original formula, which may definitely put some players off, but this is hardly a problem when quality is as high as it is in the latest game from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the series' latest installment, is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.