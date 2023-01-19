Like A Dragon: Ishin! New Trailer Focuses On Farm Life

Just like every other entry in the series, Like a Dragon: Ishin! will feature a wide selection of side activities that allow players to relax between main story missions and learn more about the game's world and characters.

A new trailer that was shared online a few hours ago focuses on life on the farm, showcasing mini-games and side activities that Ryoma can complete, such as cooking, taking care of pets like dogs and cats, and much more.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! has been a long time coming to the West. Released back in 2014 in Japan, the original release wasn't brought to the West due to localization challenges, challenges that were considered so hard that the game was long considered to be impossible to localize. The remake of the game will also be the first entry in the series to use Unreal Engine 4 instead of the studio's Dragon Engine due to the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's proprietary engine not being good enough for daytime scenes.

Like a Dragon: Ishin launches on February 21st on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.

1860s Kyo is plagued by widespread inequality, and one samurai will change the course of history in his search for justice. Take up the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find your father’s killer, clear yourself of a framed murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will bring an end to the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan. Draw your blade, load your revolver, and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure that only the creators of Yakuza: Like a Dragon could produce.