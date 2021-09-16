Schenker Intros Its Gaming Focused XMG APEX ‘AMD Ryzen 5000’ & Entry-Level XMG FOCUS ‘Intel 11th Gen’ Laptops – Feature RTX 3050 Ti & Up To RTX 3070 GPUs

Schenker is today announcing the launch of its brand new XMG APEX and XMG FOCUS series gaming laptops that aim at the mainstream and entry-level segment, powered by AMD's Ryzen 5000 & Intel's 11th Gen CPUs.

Schenker Unveils XMG APEX 'AMD Ryzen 5000' & XMG FOCUS 'Intel 11th Gen' Gaming Laptops Featuring RTX 3050 Ti & Up To RTX 3070 GPUs

The XMG APEX and FOCUS lineups are brand new additions to the XMG family. With the XMG APEX, the company plans to offer a new mainstream lineup below its high-end NEO and PRO series while featuring AMD Ryzen 5000H 'Cezanne' CPUs and up to GeForce RTX 3070 GPUs. The Intel-powered XMG FOCUS series will be aimed at the entry-level segment with Core i7 H-Series CPUs & up to RTX 3070 graphics.

AMD AM5 ‘Zen 4 Raphael’ & SP5 ‘Zen 4 Genoa’ Industrial CPU Coolers Pictured

XMG APEX (M21): AMD Ryzen 5000H CPUs With Up To NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics

So starting off with the full specification's disclosure, the XMG APEX lineup is designed around the AMD Ryzen 5000H platform and will be available in two laptop configurations, a 17-inch, and a 15-inch variant.

For CPU options, you get to select from the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (45W) or the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (54W TDP). Both CPUs are 8 core and 16 thread variants with the Ryzen 7 operating at 3.2 GHz base and 4.4 GHz boost clocks while the Ryzen 9 operates at 3.3 GHz base and 4.6 GHz boost clocks and also offers overclocking support which is offered on the 'HX' series chips. Both CPUs feature 16 MB L3 & 4 MB L2 cache along with an integrated Vega GPU with 8 Compute Units.

For GPU options, you get to select from an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (125W + 15W Dynamic Boost 2.0) or the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (115W + 15W Dynamic Boost 2.0). The RTX 3070 features 8 GB of GDDR6 memory while the RTX 3060 features 6 GB of GDDR6 memory. Other specifications such as memory and IO include up to two SODIMM slots with up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 capacities, 2 M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe slots (x4 lanes each), 49Wh exchangeable battery and a 144 Hz IPS display on both variants that run up to 1920x1080p resolution (300 nits brightness / 90% sRGB coverage). The 15-inch model measures 361 x 258 x 29 mm and weighs 2.2 kg while the 17-inch model measures 396 x 262 x 32.4 mm and weighs 2.5 kg.

In terms of I/O, you will be getting Mini DisplayPort, HDMI, and a DisplayPort via USB-C, a 2.5G LAN port, a combo headphone jack, a separate mic port, and WiFi6 connectivity. The laptops feature full sized keyboards with Numpad and multi-color backlighting (15 colors).

AMD EPYC Milan-X ‘Zen 3 With 3D V-Cache’ CPU Specs Leak Out – Up To 64 Cores, 280W TDP, 3.8 GHz Clocks & Insane 768 MB Cache

XMG APEX Laptops Gallery:











































































































XMG APEX Laptops Teardown:























XMG FOCUS (M21): Intel 11th Gen Core i7-11800H With NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Graphics

Moving over to the XMG FOCUS, the new lineup will be aiming at the entry-level segment and come in a single CPU/GPU option but two laptop variants, a 17-inch and a 15-inch version. The processor is going to be the Intel Core i7-11800H which is an 8 core and 16 thread model which operates at a base clock of 2.30 GHz and boosts up to 4.60 GHz at its 45W+ TDP.

Since this is an entry-level option, the GPU side is configured with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti discrete graphics chip. This chip is set with a TGP of up to 75W (60W + 15 Dynamic Boost 2.0). Both laptop variants will feature a 144 Hz IPS display with a 1080p resolution, 300 nits brightness, and a 90% sRGB color space. The XMG FOCUS 15 will measure 359.5 x 238 x 21.9 mm and weigh less than 2 kg while the XMG FOCUS 17 will measure 369.9 x 262 x 23.5 mm and weigh 2.4 kg.

Other specifications include two SODIMM slots for up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 capacities, an M.2 NVMe slot for PCIe 3.0 SSDs, a 2.5" SATA SSD/HDD, and a full-format keyboard. The battery is a standard 49Wh design. I/O includes three USB-A ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, Mini DisplayPort, an HDCP-capable HDMI port, a Gigabit Ethernet LAN port, and WiFi6. The display outputs are connected to the Intel Xe integrated graphics through NVIDIA's Optimus technology and can disable the dGPU for higher battery times in standard office workloads.

XMG FOCUS (M21) XMG APEX (M21) XMG APEX (M21) Sensor CPU Benchmarks Intel Core i7-11800H Ryzen 7 5800H CPU Sustained All-Core Power Limit 55 Watt 54 Watt CPU Package Power Cinebench R20 Multi Score 4641 4887 GPU Benchmarks RTX 3050 Ti RTX 3060 RTX 3070 GPU Sustained Power Limit 75 Watt 130 Watt 140 Watt GPU Power GPU Sustained Temperature 81°C 86°C 87°C GPU Temperature 3DMark Time Spy Score 5991 8499 10622 3DMark Time Spy CPU Score 5609 7756 9574 3DMark Time Spy Graphics 9766 8646 10832 3DMark Time Spy Stress Test 97.4% 97.9% 97.5%

XMG FOCUS Laptops Gallery:





















































XMG FOCUS Laptops Teardown:

Price and availability

The starting configuration of the XMG APEX 15 (M21) and XMG APEX 17 (M21), which can be freely configured at bestware.com, features AMD's Ryzen 7 5800H, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 8 GB DDR4-3200 RAM, a 250 GB Kingston A2000 SSD and a Full HD IPS display running at 144 Hz. Prices are starting from € 1.439 (APEX 15) and € 1.479 (APEX 17) incl. 19% VAT (in some countries different tax rates apply). Upgrades such as the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (€ 95, expected to be available from mid-November) or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (€ 287) are available for an additional charge. Pre-orders are immediately available, with delivery expected from the beginning of October.

XMG APEX Series Laptops Links:

XMG FOCUS Series Laptops Links:

In contrast, the starting configuration of the XMG FOCUS 15 (M21) and XMG FOCUS 17 (M21), which can be freely configured at bestware.com, includes Intel's Core i7-11800H, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 8 GB DDR4-3200 RAM, a 250 GB Kingston A2000 SSD and a Full HD IPS display running at 144 Hz. Prices are starting from € 1.199 (FOCUS 15) and € 1.239 (FOCUS 17) incl. 19% VAT (in some countries different tax rates apply). Both laptops are available for order and delivery as of today.