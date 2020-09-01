NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Cards Custom Model Roundup
NVIDIA just unveiled its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card which offers the biggest generational leap we have ever seen in performance and efficiency. The Founders Edition graphics cards in the GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3070 are insanely stunning but enthusiasts are also waiting to see what AIBs have been cooking for Ampere in the form of their own custom graphics cards designs.
While we have no doubt seen a ton of custom designs leak out already, this post will serve as a roundup for all the non-reference models that AIBs will be launching alongside each respective GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. Graphics cards from NVIDIA's AIBs such as ASUS, AORUS, MSI, EVGA, ZOTAC, Inno3D, Palit, GALAX, Gainward, Colorful will all be included in this list as we anticipate their release in the coming weeks.
I will be listing the models for each graphics card separately since most designs are not offered for different tiers of graphics cards.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Custom Graphics Cards
ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Series:
AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 Series:
MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Series:
EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Series:
ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Series:
ZOTAC APAC GeForce RTX 3090 Series:
Inno3D GeForce RTX 3090 Series:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Custom Graphics Cards
ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Series:
AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Series:
EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Series:
ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 Series:
Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 Series:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Custom Graphics Cards
ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Series:
EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Series:
ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3070 Series:
Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 Series:
Other Vendors
Colorful GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards:
GALAX GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards:
Gainward APAC GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards:
Emtek GeForce RTX 3090 Black Monster:
Emtek GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet:
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:
|Graphics Card Name
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
|GPU Name
|Ampere GA104-300
|Ampere GA102-200
|Ampere GA102-300
|Process Node
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Samsung 8nm
|Die Size
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Transistors
|TBD
|28 Billion
|28 Billion
|CUDA Cores
|5888
|8704
|10496
|TMUs / ROPs
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Tensor / RT Cores
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Base Clock
|1500 MHz
|1440 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1730 MHz
|1710 MHz
|1700 MHz
|FP32 Compute
|20 TFLOPs
|30 TFLOPs
|36 TFLOPs
|RT TFLOPs
|40 TFLOPs
|58 TFLOPs
|69 TFLOPs
|Tensor-TOPs
|163 TOPs
|238 TOPs
|285 TOPs
|Memory Capacity
|8/16 GB GDDR6
|10/20 GB GDDR6X
|24 GB GDDR6X
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|320-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Speed
|16 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|512 Gbps
|760 Gbps
|936 Gbps
|TDP
|220W
|320W
|350W
|Price (MSRP / FE)
|$499 US
|$699 US
|$1499 US
|Launch (Availability)
|October 2020
|17th September
|24th September
As for the launch and prices, NVIDIA has announced that the GeForce RTX 3080 will be first to hit retail on 17th of September followed by the GeForce RTX 3090 on 24th September and lastly, the GeForce RTX 3070 in October. The graphics cards will retail at prices of $1499 US (RTX 3090), $699 US (RT 3080) and $499 US (RTX 3070). Custom models will stick to the reference prices while the more premium models will feature higher prices.
