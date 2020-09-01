  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Cards Custom Model Roundup

By
2 hours ago
Submit

NVIDIA just unveiled its GeForce RTX 30 series graphics card which offers the biggest generational leap we have ever seen in performance and efficiency. The Founders Edition graphics cards in the GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3070 are insanely stunning but enthusiasts are also waiting to see what AIBs have been cooking for Ampere in the form of their own custom graphics cards designs.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Cards Custom Model Full Roundup

While we have no doubt seen a ton of custom designs leak out already, this post will serve as a roundup for all the non-reference models that AIBs will be launching alongside each respective GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards. Graphics cards from NVIDIA's AIBs such as ASUS, AORUS, MSI, EVGA, ZOTAC, Inno3D, Palit, GALAX, Gainward, Colorful will all be included in this list as we anticipate their release in the coming weeks.

Fortnite’s About to Look Epic – NVIDIA RTX, DLSS and More Coming Soon

I will be listing the models for each graphics card separately since most designs are not offered for different tiers of graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Custom Graphics Cards

ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 Series:

  • rog-strix-rx3090-24g-gaming_boxvgalogo
  • tuf-rtx3090-24g-gaming_boxvgalogo
  • gamersky_04origin_07_2020912027395
  • rog-strix-rtx3090_image4
  • rog-strix-rtx3090_3d-back
  • rog-strix-rtx3090_2d
  • gamersky_03origin_05_2020912027ad4
  • rog-strix-rtx3090_2d-back
  • product-image_rog-strix-geforce-rtx-30-series_2
  • product-image_tuf-gaming-geforce-rtx-30-series
  • product-image_rog-strix-geforce-rtx-30-series_1

AORUS GeForce RTX 3090 Series:

  • 20200901181220164b8b6ddb68dc41868774ffd81a9a39ca_src
  • 202009011831508924c0bdb618b2ec1131cb6e730368dcda_src
  • geforce-rtx-3000-series-vga-card-2
  • geforce-rtx-3000-series-vga-card-3
  • geforce-rtx-3000-series-vga-card-4
  • geforce-rtx-3000-series-vga-card-1

MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Series:

  • msi-geforce-rtx-3090-graphics-card_1
  • msi-geforce-rtx-3090-graphics-card_2

EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Series:

Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer Offers Up Gorgeous Visuals Running on a GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU

  • models30_3090_kingpin
  • 3090_hc
  • models30_hybrid_ftw3
  • models30_ftw3
  • models30_xc3

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Series:

  • zt-a30900d-10p-image01
  • zt-a30900d-10p-image02
  • zt-a30900d-10p-image04
  • zt-a30900d-10p-image05
  • zt-a30900d-10p-image06
  • zt-a30900d-10p-image03

ZOTAC APAC GeForce RTX 3090 Series:

  • gamersky_04origin_07_2020911917f14
  • gamersky_08origin_15_2020911917b34
  • gamersky_12origin_23_20209119176eb
  • gamersky_03origin_05_202091191788c
  • gamersky_11origin_21_2020911917253
  • gamersky_10origin_19_20209119179a6
  • gamersky_06origin_11_2020911917df5
  • gamersky_02origin_03_2020911917477
  • gamersky_07origin_13_20209119174ac
  • gamersky_05origin_09_20209119176d0
  • gamersky_14origin_27_2020911917ac2
  • gamersky_13origin_25_20209119174a2

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3090 Series:

  • inno3d_3090_ichill_x4_set-custom
  • inno3d_3090_ichill_x3_set-custom
  • inno3d_3090_gaming_x3_set-custom
  • inno3d_3090_ichill_x4_card-custom
  • inno3d_3090_ichill_x3_card-custom
  • inno3d_3090_gaming_x3_card-custom
  • inno3d_3090_ichill_x4_box-custom
  • inno3d_3090_ichill_x3_box-custom
  • inno3d_3090_gaming_x3_box-custom

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Custom Graphics Cards

ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Series:

  • rog-strix-rtx3080-10g-gaming_boxvgalogo
  • tuf-rtx3080-10g-gaming_boxvgalogo
  • tuf-rtx3080_image1
  • tuf-rtx3080_back-3d

AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 Series:

  • 2020090118135481ce770c1c03f42f2498eea734f5cb736a_src
  • 202009011831508924c0bdb618b2ec1131cb6e730368dcda_src

 

EVGA GeForce RTX 3080 Series:

  • 3090_hc
  • models30_hybrid_ftw3
  • models30_ftw3
  • models30_xc3

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 Series:

  • zt-a30800d-10p-image05
  • zt-a30800d-10p-image03
  • zt-a30800d-10p-image04
  • zt-a30800d-10p-image01
  • zt-a30800d-10p-image02
  • zt-a30800d-10p-image06

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3080 Series:

  • inno3d_3080_ichill_x4_set-custom
  • inno3d_3080_ichill_x3_set-custom
  • inno3d_3080_twin_x2_oc_set-custom
  • inno3d_3080_ichill_x3_card-custom
  • inno3d_3080_twin_x2_oc_card-custom
  • inno3d_3080_ichill_x4_box-custom
  • inno3d_3080_ichill_x3_box-custom
  • inno3d_3080_twin_x2_oc_box-custom
  • inno3d_3080_ichill_x4_card-custom

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Custom Graphics Cards

ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Series:

  • rog-strix-rtx3070-8g-gaming_boxvgalogo
  • dual-rtx3070-o8g_boxvgalogo
  • dual-rtx3070-8g_boxvgalogo
  • dual-rtx3070_image4_2
  • dual-rtx3070_3d-back

EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 Series:

  • models30_ftw3
  • models30_xc3

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3070 Series:

  • zt-a30700e-10p-image01
  • zt-a30700e-10p-image02
  • zt-a30700e-10p-image04
  • zt-a30700e-10p-image05
  • zt-a30700e-10p-image06
  • zt-a30700e-10p-image03

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3070 Series:

  • inno3d_3070_ichill_x4_set-custom
  • inno3d_3070_ichill_x3_set-custom
  • inno3d_3070_twin_x2_oc_set-custom
  • inno3d_3070_ichill_x4_card-custom
  • inno3d_3070_ichill_x3_card-custom
  • inno3d_3070_twin_x2_oc_card-custom
  • inno3d_3070_ichill_x4_box-custom
  • inno3d_3070_ichill_x3_box-custom
  • inno3d_3070_twin_x2_oc_box-custom

Other Vendors

Colorful GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards:

  • vulcan-x-oc-1_1200
  • neptune-oc-1_1200
  • igame-rtx-30-1_1200
  • advanced-oc-1_1200
  • ultra_1200

GALAX GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards:

  • galax-rtx-30-6_1200
  • galax-rtx-30-12_1200
  • galax-rtx-30-10_1200
  • galax-rtx-30-8_1200

Gainward APAC GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards:

  • gainward-rtx-30-2_1200
  • gainward-rtx-30-3_1200
  • gainward-rtx-30-4_1200
  • gainward-rtx-30-6_1200
  • gainward-rtx-30-10_1200
  • gainward-rtx-30-12_1200
  • gainward-rtx-30-15_1200

Emtek GeForce RTX 3090 Black Monster:

  • eg2cthwu0aeytvx
  • eg2ctiiumaaoq1w

Emtek GeForce RTX 3090 Turbo Jet:

  • eg2ctiru8aeyw9h
  • eg2ctidumaapagi

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090
GPU NameAmpere GA104-300Ampere GA102-200Ampere GA102-300
Process NodeSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nmSamsung 8nm
Die SizeTBDTBDTBD
TransistorsTBD28 Billion28 Billion
CUDA Cores5888870410496
TMUs / ROPsTBDTBDTBD
Tensor / RT CoresTBDTBDTBD
Base Clock1500 MHz1440 MHz1400 MHz
Boost Clock1730 MHz1710 MHz1700 MHz
FP32 Compute20 TFLOPs30 TFLOPs36 TFLOPs
RT TFLOPs40 TFLOPs58 TFLOPs69 TFLOPs
Tensor-TOPs163 TOPs238 TOPs285 TOPs
Memory Capacity8/16 GB GDDR610/20 GB GDDR6X24 GB GDDR6X
Memory Bus256-bit320-bit384-bit
Memory Speed16 Gbps19 Gbps19.5 Gbps
Bandwidth512 Gbps760 Gbps936 Gbps
TDP220W320W350W
Price (MSRP / FE)$499 US$699 US$1499 US
Launch (Availability)October 202017th September24th September

As for the launch and prices, NVIDIA has announced that the GeForce RTX 3080 will be first to hit retail on 17th of September followed by the GeForce RTX 3090 on 24th September and lastly, the GeForce RTX 3070 in October. The graphics cards will retail at prices of $1499 US (RTX 3090), $699 US (RT 3080) and $499 US (RTX 3070). Custom models will stick to the reference prices while the more premium models will feature higher prices.

Which NVIDIA GeForce 'Ampere' GPU are you waiting for the most?
View Results
Submit

Related