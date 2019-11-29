Okay, we won't be talking about how great OnePlus phones are or how awesome their hardware and optimized there software is, because now is the time to buy buy buy! You can look at our previous coverage and other publications and product pages for user and critics reviews. But today's piece is focused all on the discounts and which ones are the best deals to get right away. Here are all OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro, 7, and 7 Pro discounts live this Black Friday 2019.

OnePlus 7 (8 + 256GB) for $387.99 - Good Deal!

Head over to this link.

Click on Add to Cart.

Go to the Cart and hit Proceed to Check out.

Enter code GBOP7BFDS to bring the price down (you'll need to be signed in).

OnePlus officially sold OP7 for £549 (over $700) in the UK and wasn't launched in the US. The product has since been sold out on the official website as the company has released newer phones. This is the lowest price as far as we can tell.

OnePlus 7T (8 + 128GB) for $457.59 - MUST BUY

Head over to this link.

Click on Add to Cart.

Go to the Cart and hit Proceed to Check out.

Enter code GBOP7T8128B to bring the price down (you'll need to be signed in).

OnePlus 7T 128GB variant is officially selling for $599 in the US, making it a massive discount for a new phone and also just a little over $70 more than OP7.

The OnePlus 7T 8+256GB is also on an amazing offer, for just $489 (no code needed).

Get OnePlus 7T Pro (8 + 256GB) for $678.99 - Amazing Deal

Head over to this link.

Click on Add to Cart.

Go to the Cart and hit Proceed to Check out.

Enter code GBWCCFTECH to bring the price down (you'll need to be signed in).

OnePlus officially sells OnePlus 7T Pro 8GB variant for £699 (over $900) in the UK; only the base non-Pro version has been launched in the US.

OP7 Pro (8 + 256GB) for $578.99 - Not such a good deal

Head over to this link.

Click on Add to Cart.

Go to the Cart and hit Proceed to Check out.

Enter code GBBFDOP7P256B to bring the price down (you'll need to be signed in).

Note that the official site is selling it for $549 right now. However, if you are out of US or want a particular color (official site only has gray left), Gearbest is a good alternative to consider. (Gold (code GBOP7P256GBFD), Blue (code GBBFDOP7P256B), Gray (code GBOP7PGSBW), all appear to be in stock).